Chardon baseball: Christian Hall battles through hyperextended knee in state semifinal victory

Despite being plagued by nagging back and hamstring ailments, Richards’ dedication to his craft to maximize his final postseason merits a repeat as News-Herald boys track and field athlete of the year. The senior was Division II state runner-up in pole vault, clearing a personal-best 15 feet, 10 inches, along with getting on the podium in D-II 110 hurdles (fourth, 14.52 seconds) and 300 hurdles (eighth, 41.54). He was also D-II Austintown-Fitch Regional champion in 3s (38.66) and runner-up in 110s (14.92), as the Pirates secured the team title, and swept hurdles at the D-II Perry District, including a 38.03 in 3s. With a high volume of News-Herald coverage area state champions, all-time area record-breakers and state top-four placers this spring, this may be deemed a controversial choice in some circles. But the comprehensive nature of Richards’ work, making it an argument at all while clearly in agony, is the epitome of what an “athlete of the year” should be.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO