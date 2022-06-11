ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chardon, OH

Chardon baseball: Christian Hall battles through hyperextended knee in state semifinal victory

By Ben Hercik
News-Herald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing was going to keep Christian Hall out of Chardon’s Division II state semifinal June 10 against Bishop Hartley. Not even a hyper-extended right knee that he suffered June 8. While he was scratched from his intended start, Hall patrolled the third base side for six innings and came in to...

www.news-herald.com

News-Herald.com

Changes abound for area soccer sides in new OHSAA divisional alignments

The new cycle of fall sports divisional alignments was unveiled June 13 by the Ohio High School Athletic Association, and a handful of changes are in the cards for News-Herald coverage area boys and girls soccer sides. In all, nine area sides will be shifting divisional addresses as opposed to...
OHIO STATE
News-Herald.com

Chardon vs. Akron Hoban baseball: Hilltoppers rally to win Division II state title

AKRON — Someone has some rearranging to do in the Chardon High School trophy case. They need to make room for another state championship trophy. Powered by a five-run outburst in the sixth inning — the second day in a row the Hilltoppers did that — Chardon defeated defending Division II state champion Akron Hoban, 8-5, on June 11 to record the first baseball state championship in program history.
AKRON, OH
City
Chardon, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Chardon, OH
Sports
News-Herald.com

High school cross country: Trio of teams move to Division II

The Division II pack will be crowded next cross country season for the News-Herald coverage area. The boys side features three new teams and the girls welcome two more with the OHSAA divisional realignment released June 13. Kenston sees its boys and girls teams move down to Division II. The...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
News-Herald.com

Chardon baseball: Jake Barker adds to family legacy of coming up clutch

AKRON — Big moments run in the Barker bloodline. Junior Jake Barker added to that with his two-run double during Chardon’s five-run sixth inning against Hoban in their Division II state championship victory June 11 at Canal Park. Barker’s contribution in the frame helped push the Hilltoppers to an 8-5 victory as they claimed their first state championship in baseball.
CHARDON, OH
News-Herald.com

High school football: OHSAA releases divisions and regions for football

The two-time defending Division III state champion Chardon Hilltoppers might have a steeper hill to climb this fall. The OHSAA released divisions and regions for its football teams for this coming fall on June 13. There were some notable changes, such as Benedictine and Madison dropping from Division II to Division III and Kirtland dropping from Division V to Division VI. But the big eye-opener to many is the landmine-laced path that will face teams in Division III, Region 9.
CHARDON, OH
News-Herald.com

2022 News-Herald boys track and field all-stars

Despite being plagued by nagging back and hamstring ailments, Richards’ dedication to his craft to maximize his final postseason merits a repeat as News-Herald boys track and field athlete of the year. The senior was Division II state runner-up in pole vault, clearing a personal-best 15 feet, 10 inches, along with getting on the podium in D-II 110 hurdles (fourth, 14.52 seconds) and 300 hurdles (eighth, 41.54). He was also D-II Austintown-Fitch Regional champion in 3s (38.66) and runner-up in 110s (14.92), as the Pirates secured the team title, and swept hurdles at the D-II Perry District, including a 38.03 in 3s. With a high volume of News-Herald coverage area state champions, all-time area record-breakers and state top-four placers this spring, this may be deemed a controversial choice in some circles. But the comprehensive nature of Richards’ work, making it an argument at all while clearly in agony, is the epitome of what an “athlete of the year” should be.
CLEVELAND, OH
fanrecap.com

Chiefs UDFA Spotlight: Kent State QB Dustin Crum

Crum was surprisingly underrecruited given his reputation and success at Midview High School, where he was a two-time finalist for Mr. Football Ohio. As a true freshman for the Golden Flashes, he started two games in relief, but the game looked to be a little big for him. Kent State continued to stick with him and develop him, which proved fruitful.
KENT, OH
News-Herald.com

Big games from Planez, Nikhazy lead Captains to win

Right fielder Alexfri Planez hit his second grand slam in six days, and Doug Nikhazy struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings as the Captains beat host Fort Wayne, 4-0, on June 11. Planez also hit a grand slam against West Michigan on June 5. He has three home runs and 12 RBI this season.
FORT WAYNE, IN
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News-Herald.com

Lake County pickleball players share love of sport

Lea Hoffacker recalls the first time she played pickleball. About seven years ago, Hoffacker was working out at Heisley Racquet and Fitness Club in Mentor when she saw a friend she used to do kickboxing with. “They were doing this game and I couldn’t figure out what it was,” said...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Pickleball is ‘blowing up’ in Lake County and across the country

It’s fun, free, not too crazy of a workout and competitive for players of all ages, and skill levels. This is how Terry Schaller, a Lake County resident, describes the sport of pickleball, a sport that is becoming a phenomenon not just locally, but nationally and internationally as well.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Old Tavern Preservation Society will hold golfing fundraiser on July 16

The Old Tavern Preservation Society will take a swing at raising funds with its first-ever golf outing. This event, slated for July 16 at Madison Country Club in Madison Township, is called the Old Tavern Corn Fritter Classic. The outing is being held on National Corn Fritter Day, and the fried cake which is being honored also occupies a special place in The Old Tavern’s history.
MADISON, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Heat & humidity fueling STRONG storms this evening

CLEVELAND — This week is a wild one! Strong storms likely this evening after a gorgeous afternoon. Plan on CLE near 80º and Akron near 88º. That extra heat inland will be the fuel for STRONG to SEVERE storms. Plan on damaging winds and flooding rain starting as early as this evening and overnight. These storms will be building northwest of Ohio this afternoon before heading our way tonight.
AKRON, OH
News-Herald.com

Welcome the Stone Age: Caveman Crawl 5K Trail Run takes off at The West Woods

The Foundation of Geauga Parks and Geauga Park District hosted their 11th Caveman Crawl, a 5K Trail Run that sports athletes dressed in a variety of cavemen garb and costume. The Foundation for Geauga Parks and Geauga Park District collaborated to make this event happen, sponsoring a series of runners that embody the spirit of the cavemen.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH

