ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ange Postecoglou recruits Aussie legend Harry Kewell to help him lead Celtic to back-to-back Scottish premiership titles

By Stirling Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has called upon former Socceroos and Premier League star Harry Kewell to join his side's coaching ranks in a bid to retain the Scottish title.

Kewell - who excelled for Leeds United, Liverpool and Galatasaray during his legendary career - was sacked last September by Barnet FC after failing to coach the side to victory across seven games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQTrK_0g7RO6kN00
Harry Kewell looks coaches Oldham Athletic against Southend United at Boundary Park in Oldham in March 2021. He's been thrown a lifeline by fellow Aussie Postecoglou 

The 43-year-old will add to Celtic's backroom team to help aid the team's quest to win back-to-back titles, after Postecoglou stunned the football world by turning the club around despite being a relative unknown when he was hired as manager.

Kewell kicked off his patchy coaching career in 2017 and has been in and out of League Two sides since his first post with Crawley Town.

The 274-game midfielder was booted by Notts County in 2019 and found some success with Oldham Athletic before being shown the door in 2021.

Before Postecoglou's signing, Celtic finished 25 points behind arch-rivals Rangers, and lost three of his first six games in charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZxSA6_0g7RO6kN00
Celtic FC coach Ange Postecoglou celebrates after leading his team to the Scottish Premier League title 

The side went on a 31-game unbeaten streak to claim their 10th Scottish league title in 11 years.

Postecoglou says Celtic must lift to another level if they are to repeat their stunning campaign.

'My role is to make us better next year, we need to be better,' he told Sky Sports.

'It's not just about making an impact next year, it's about building a team that will continually make an impact, and that takes time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YFkF_0g7RO6kN00
Harry Kewell kicks the ball off his deadly left foot for the Socceroos in a friendly against the Netherlands in 2009

Kewell says Postecoglou once gave him some priceless advice about the coaching game.

'The one thing Ange told me, and this has stuck with me, is go your own way,' the ex-Liverpool star said.

'Once you start listening to other people, you run into trouble.'

Postecoglou, 56, already has John Kennedy as his assistant, a Celtic diehard whose career which began at 16 was cut short after a slide tackle in his Scottish international debut ruined his knee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WHyF_0g7RO6kN00
Kewell in action for Liverpool in 2007, where he started 81 games for the club in five seasons - scoring 12 goals

Kewell will join a coaching staff of four and will finally link up with Postecoglou after missing out on prior opportunities with the Socceroos and Melbourne Victory.

The 58-game Socceroo scored 17 International goals and was part of Liverpool's 2005 Champions League-winning side.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

With Ryder Cup careers at risk in Saudi fallout, USA will lose Johnson and DeChambeau's star power but have talent to spare, while a THIRD of Team Europe have defected to the LIV Series - yet new stars can usher in a new era

Just over eight months ago the best of golf's European and American talent teed off in the 43rd Ryder Cup. Team Europe emerged on the losing side last September - but this week they could suffer an even greater loss. The LIV Golf Invitational Series, which has dominated headlines and...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Vitaliy Mykolenko admits Russia's invasion of Ukraine made him realise his own problems are 'small'... as the Everton defender reveals 'it is not always possible' to keep in touch with his friends and relatives in the war-torn country

Vitaliy Mykolenko has admitted war in Ukraine has made him realise the problems he thought he had were unimportant. The Everton defender is currently on international duty and is in line to face the Republic of Ireland in the Polish city of Lodz on Wednesday evening, his country's fourth fixture in 11 days.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Harry Kewell
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'We got married to have a big...'

A fan asked the coach Carlos Moyá if Rafael Nadal's team had listened to Patrick Mouratoglou and Moyá replied by stating that he only remembers those who support Nadal. During the clay season, Mouratoglou explained that Nadal likes to play a lot during the clay season and it would be difficult for him to prepare well for the clay season.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

DEREK LAWRENSON: 'Greed Jacket' Phil Mickelson is braced for abuse from an unforgiving Brookline crowd during the US Open and has been criticised for being a 'Saudi Stooge' after taking part in the LIV Series

For 30 years he has been the darling of the US Open crowd. Now, in what might prove his final appearance, Phil Mickelson is bracing himself for a rather different reception this week before a Boston fan base with a merciless reputation for pouncing on any weakness. The locals were...
BROOKLINE, MA
Daily Mail

Chris Kirchner's bid to buy Derby County is officially DEAD in the water as the EFL lose faith in administrators Quantuma to successfully navigate the troubled club into the hands of new owners - with players now fearing Wayne Rooney will leave

Chris Kirchner's bid to buy Derby has finally collapsed leaving the remaining players fearing for the future of boss Wayne Rooney. The US businessman's attempt to complete a takeover has been in severe doubt since last week and it is now understood to have no chance of being revived. Rooney...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Aussie#Celtic#Scottish#Socceroos#Rangers#Sky Sports
The Independent

Harry Kane defends Gareth Southgate amid criticism of England boss

Harry Kane has leapt to the defence of England boss Gareth Southgate as criticism over his perceived negative tactics increases.Southgate last week insisted he will not outstay his welcome as the England manager as he hit back at pundits who have been suggested his approach is too conservative.The Three Lions boss has taken his country to a World Cup semi-final, a Nations League third-place finish and the final of Euro 2020 in the past four years.But even during his most successful spells he has had to face accusations that he sets up his sides too cautiously, with former England striker...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk played vital role in persuading Darwin Nunez to make Liverpool switch after both spoke to Uruguayan international following Benfica Champions League clash

Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk both played a crucial role in persuading Darwin Nunez to join Liverpool, according to the Sunday Times. The Uruguayan forward is expected to finalise a club record £85million move to Anfield next week with the striker's medical set for Monday. Despite emerging as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

RIATH AL-SAMARRAI: Charl Schwartzel admitted he has never looked at where his prize money is from, but maybe should start after 'earning' £4m in a tawdry, sordid circus that has sparked a golf civil war

When it was all done, after three uneventful rounds and a few more unconvincing interviews, they brought out the entertainment. On the big stage, there was a performance by Jessie J, a singer famous to many for one particular lyric: 'It's not about the money, money, money.'. With a half...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Daily Mail

Robert Lewandowski 'rejects PSG and signs £9m, £175,000-a-week contract with Barcelona but must wait for the club to offload players from their wage bill before he can sign, with key meeting set for this Thursday'

Robert Lewandowski has rejected Paris Saint-Germain and agreed a deal with Barcelona, according to reports in Spain. The superstar striker announced his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer, with the Spanish giants leading the race to sign him. And Mundo Deportivo report the Pole has signed a three-year contract...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Southampton 'make £8.5m opening bid for Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg' as Swedish international leads Ralph Hasenhuttl's transfer targets after impressive season in Serie A

Southampton have made an opening offer of £8.5m for Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive season for Sinisa Mihajlovic's side last campaign - contributing three goals and three assists in his 36 league appearances. The Swedish international only has one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aston Villa set to sign highly-rated Rangers striker Rory Wilson from Steven Gerrard's former club, but they remain in a dispute over compensation fee for the 16-year-old

Rangers striker Rory Wilson’s move to the English Premier League and Aston Villa could be heading to FIFA. The 16-year-old confirmed he is leaving Rangers last month after he bagged his 49th goal of the season when he scored for Scotland Under-17s at the Euros in Israel. He is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: England deserve full credit for showing bite to back up Ben Stokes' bark... all the way down the order they looked to be attacking as they gave themselves a chance of a famous win

When a captain puts a team in and then sees them make 553 it can really dent his confidence and make him go out in the field thinking his side have a huge task on their hands. So for England to all but chase that down on Monday, with smart rather than reckless intent, and then put real pressure on New Zealand with the ball was a fantastic effort.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Tottenham 'ready to host Torino director in north London' and negotiate swoop for Serie A Defender of the Year Gleison Bremer amid interest from Juventus, Inter and Milan

Torino director Davide Vagnati is preparing to fly to north London this week to discuss a deal with Spurs for defender Gleison Bremer, according to reports. The 25-year-old was named Serie A Defender of the Season after a superb campaign in Turin, which helped his side claim 10th in the Italian top flight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United and Tottenham handed Christian Eriksen transfer boost as the Danish playmaker 'rejects Brentford contract extension in hope of joining new 'Premier League club'

Christian Eriksen has reportedly rejected a new contract extension at Brentford and handed Manchester United and Spurs a transfer boost ahead of next season. The Danish international suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last June but kickstarted his remarkable return to football with Brentford in January, notching a goal and four assists in 11 appearances to help keep the club in the top flight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fulham want to proceed with a deal for Bernd Leno, who has 12 months left on his Arsenal contract, with talks expected to resume when the German goalkeeper returns from holiday

Fulham are pressing ahead with a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, with talks expected to resume once the German returns from holiday. Marco Silva wants to find a new number one this summer after Paulo Gazzaniga and Marek Rodak both played in the Cottagers' Championship-winning season. Out-of-contract Lazio shot-stopper...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

405K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy