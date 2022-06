There have been 250 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year. Meanwhile, Kansas City is currently on track to surpass the second deadliest year in history. Calling in to KCUR’s Up To Date on Friday, several Kansas City residents said they’re nervous to go out in public — especially crowded entertainment districts like Westport and Power & Light — and are concerned about their children’s safety in school.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO