National champs: North Greenville baseball claims school's first NCAA title

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News
 2 days ago

The North Greenville baseball team has gone from chumps to champs.

The top-seeded Crusaders made the most of the first NCAA Division II College World Series appearance in program history, defeating Port Loma Nazarene 5-3 Friday night to win the Tigerville school’s first NCAA title.

North Greenville went 4-0 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, putting the finished touches on a record-breaking 54-10 season.

Friday’s title capped what has been a remarkable reversal of fortune for North Greenville. Coach Landon Powell , who grew up near the site of the World Series, was hired after the Crusaders went 8-35 in 2014 and immediately guided them to a winning record (29-25) in 2015.

Excepting the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, North Greenville is 179-44 with four consecutive Conference Carolinas Tournament titles since 2018. But this marked the Crusaders' breakthrough.

"National champs, I mean what more can you want?" Powell said. "This is what we've been working for and dreaming of and praying for. There were times when we weren't sure it would ever happen, but here we are. It feels surreal. It's definitely a full-heart moment."

The latest and most memorable of those victories came Friday night against Port  Loma (51-9) of San Diego.

North Greenville built an early 2-0 lead on RBI groundouts by Jordan Holladay in the second inning and Marek Chlup in the third.

Port Loma pulled within 2-1 on a solo home run by Otto Kemp in the top of the fifth, but the Crusaders extended their lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh. Cory Bivins and Gehrig Octavio singled and Ethan Stringer followed with a sacrifice to advance both runners. Bivins scored on a wild pitch and Octavio scored on a sacrifice fly by John Michael Faile, who went 7-for-15 with five RBIs in the World Series.

"There were a couple of years, even before I got here, when we were right there and just couldn't break through," said Faile, a redshirt junior from Boiling Springs who suffered a torn meniscus in the first game of the conference tournament, but had surgery and returned to action at the World Series. "To finally break down that wall and be able to call ourselves national champions, not just for today or tomorrow, but for the rest of our lives, that's so special and this team is special."

Jax Cash, who had eight hits in 13 at-bats in Cary, provided more cushion in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single.

North Greenville starter Reece Fields (11-2), a redshirt sophomore from West Columbia who was the Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Year, struck out eight batters in five innings. He allowed one run and six hits before giving way to Nate Roof, who tossed three scoreless innings. Tristen Hudson pitched the ninth, striking out two.

The three Crusaders pitchers combined to strike out 16 Port Loma batters and strand 11 Sea Lions runners. Port Loma was the tournament's No. 2 seed.

North Greenville outscored its four World Series opponents by a combined 34-12.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: National champs: North Greenville baseball claims school's first NCAA title

