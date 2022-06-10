Mike Pence to visit Arizona border with Doug Ducey; Pope Francis appoints new bishop to Phoenix; Celebrate Juneteenth with these festivals

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Former Vice President Mike Pence , who is considered a possible contender for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, is visiting Arizona on June 13, 2022 .

John P. Dolan replaces Bishop Thomas Olmsted, who sent a letter to Pope Francis asking permission to retire after turning 75 in January .

Commemorate Juneteenth 2022 in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, Tempe and nearby cities with performances , storytelling , food and fun .

Today, you can expect it to be hot, with a high near 114 degrees. Mostly clear at night, with a low near 87 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

Today in history

On this date in 1822, Abraham Harlow Peeples, who came to Arizona in 1863 and with Pauline Weaver organized the prospecting expedition which discovered the Rich Hill gold placers, was born.

In 1868, philanthropist and civic leader Maie Bartlett Heard was born. She later endowed the Heard Museum in Phoenix, donated land for the Phoenix Civic Center, founded the Welfare League and gave a gymnasium to the Phoenix YMCA.

In 1876, the Chiricahua Apaches were moved from their reservation in Cochise County to San Carlos.

In 1928, more than 1,000 acres of timberland were destroyed in the Ajo Mountains by a raging forest fire.

In 1993, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that people who commit “hate crimes” motivated by bigotry may be sentenced to extra punishment.

