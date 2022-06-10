ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Mike Pence to visit Arizona border with Doug Ducey; Pope Francis appoints new bishop to Phoenix; Celebrate Juneteenth with these festivals

By Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcdAh_0g7RNznw00

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Former Vice President Mike Pence , who is considered a possible contender for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, is visiting Arizona on June 13, 2022 .

John P. Dolan replaces Bishop Thomas Olmsted, who sent a letter to Pope Francis asking permission to retire after turning 75 in January .

Commemorate Juneteenth 2022 in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, Tempe and nearby cities with performances , storytelling , food and fun .

Today, you can expect it to be hot, with a high near 114 degrees. Mostly clear at night, with a low near 87 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

For more stories that matter, subscribe to azcentral.com.

Today in history

  • On this date in 1822, Abraham Harlow Peeples, who came to Arizona in 1863 and with Pauline Weaver organized the prospecting expedition which discovered the Rich Hill gold placers, was born.
  • In 1868, philanthropist and civic leader Maie Bartlett Heard was born. She later endowed the Heard Museum in Phoenix, donated land for the Phoenix Civic Center, founded the Welfare League and gave a gymnasium to the Phoenix YMCA.
  • In 1876, the Chiricahua Apaches were moved from their reservation in Cochise County to San Carlos.
  • In 1928, more than 1,000 acres of timberland were destroyed in the Ajo Mountains by a raging forest fire.
  • In 1993, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that people who commit “hate crimes” motivated by bigotry may be sentenced to extra punishment.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mike Pence to visit Arizona border with Doug Ducey; Pope Francis appoints new bishop to Phoenix; Celebrate Juneteenth with these festivals

Comments / 0

