ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddon Heights, NJ

Luck, magic and hustle lift Haddon Heights to SJ Group 2 title

By John A. Lewis, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
Courier Post
 2 days ago

EGG HARBOR CITY – Timmy Shell put it down to luck and magic.

Both may have come into play.

Haddon Heights catcher Caden Bodine chased down a passed ball and threw to pitcher Mason Dobbs to cut down the tying run at home plate and preserve the Garnets' 4-3 win over Cedar Creek in Friday's South Jersey Group 2 championship game.

Dobbs had come in to relieve starter Drew Harris, who held the Pirates to a run on four hits over five innings, but by his own admission, Dobbs didn't have his best stuff. He struck out the side in the sixth, but not before he allowed Nate Winterbottom's RBI hit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwnJg_0g7RNpyg00

In the seventh, he issued three walks. Christian Coppola forced a run home on the last one. The Pirates' Michael Giordano was at the plate with the bases loaded and two outs when a Dobbs' pitch got by Bodine a moment later.

“It was actually pretty nerve-racking,” Haddon Heights coach Eric Newell said. “I saw it get by, but I saw it didn't roll too far, so I thought we had a chance there. Our catcher is very athletic, our pitcher is very athletic, so they were able to close on it quick. Once the catcher had the ball, I had a good feeling.”

Dobbs had one too.

“It was the first passed ball I think I've seen him have all year,” the pitcher said. “And I got there, because that's what baseball players do. I tagged him out, we celebrated – I still can't speak. I'm still lost for words. He was out by 5 feet. I got the ball, looked at him, and I was like, oh my gosh – he's so far.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DaJNH_0g7RNpyg00

Cedar Creek took a 1-0 lead on John McColl's base hit in the first inning. The Garnets responded with four in the fifth, when Timmy Shell, John DiCostanzo and Bodine delivered RBI hits and Harris hit a sacrifice fly.

What it means

Haddon Heights is a sectional champion for the first time since the 2015 season and will host Central Jersey champion Rumson-Fair Haven in a state semifinal Monday. Cedar Creek finished the season with an 18-13 record.

By the numbers

Cedar Creek left nine runners on base, including five in scoring position. … Haddon Heights had five hits in the fifth inning and four over the rest of the game.

They said it

Cedar Creek coach Ryan Flannery, looking back at an 18-13 season:

“I feel like we've been in every ball game. We battled back from some bumps where we couldn't get a hit for weeks. But no one ventured off course. Everyone stayed on course and bought into the culture of the program, and that's a credit to our seniors; they bought into everything our coaches were saying, and we played a hell of a game. We just came up short.”

Haddon Heights first baseman Timmy Shell:

“I felt great because our pitching was carrying that whole game. We brought in our closer and he did a pretty good job. It took some luck and magic for us to finish that game, but a win is a win – we'll take it. I've been dreaming about this since freshman year. I can't wait to get back on the bus. It's going to be a fun ride home.”

Haddon Heights coach Eric Newell, on the performance of Harris and Dobbs:

“We've pitched well all year, and that's what's given us the ability to have some success. We feel confident with our guys there. It all starts with pitching.”

Dobbs, on the third-seeded Garnets' postseason run:

"It's huge. Two walk-off wins – Haddonfield and Barnegat. We played a big game, 13-3, against Manchester Township, and then came here. We knew what we had to do and got it done.”

John A. Lewis is a sports writer for the Burlington County Times, Courier Post and The Daily Journal. E-mail him at jlewis@thebct.com or follow on Twitter @JohnLewis19 . Please consider supporting local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Luck, magic and hustle lift Haddon Heights to SJ Group 2 title

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Two 400 Group 1 state titles in a row for Glassboro senior Dallas Hohney

As the defending champion, it didn’t upset Dallas Hohney that he was seeded third in the 400-meter dash. “Last year, I wasn’t even seeded third,” the senior on the Glassboro High boys’ track and field team said. “I was seeded kind of low. I was seeded like fifth. No matter what seed I am, I am going to trot out there like I am the best. I am going to walk in confident with the mindset that I am going to win. No matter what the seed, I am still going to do what I do.”
GLASSBORO, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
City
Haddonfield, NJ
City
Manchester Township, NJ
City
Haddon Heights, NJ
Haddon Heights, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Rutgers earns commitments from Mass. speedster and massive Fla. OL as official visits conclude (with more likely to come)

Greg Schiano put his final touches on two players who ended their recruitment on Sunday with pledges to Rutgers, concluding their official visits. St. John’s Prep (Danver’s Pa.) wide receiver Jesse Ofurie, a 6-2, 195-pound three-star recruit, went first, followed by 6-6, 335-pound Hawthorne (Fla.) offensive tackle Mozell Williams.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
97.3 ESPN

13 of New Jersey’s Favorite French Fries

Some of us think of French fries as a side dish, while others consider it a meal all its own. So, when South Jersey's in the mood, whether it's crinkle cut or shoestring, these are some of your favorite fries. Whether it's by land or sea, when the French fry...
WILDWOOD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mccoll
Person
Eric Newell
Person
Drew Harris
Person
Ryan Mason
NJ.com

Two Men and a Truck moving company opens 4th N.J. location

Moving company franchise Two Men and a Truck opened another spot in New Jersey. The company’s newest location started operating on June 1 in East Brunswick at 124 Tices Ln. “The other Two Men and a Truck locations in New Jersey cover North Jersey and South Jersey so this area made the most sense to help provide locals with our services,” franchise owner of the East Brunswick location Mackenzie Kilgariff told NJ Advance Media.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Dies During NJ Triathlon Event

A Delaware man died during a triathlon event in Cape May County, New Jersey. The man, who officials say was over 70-years-old and from Wilmington, was participating in the Open Water Classic competition of the Escape the Cape Triathlon in Lower Township Sunday around 8:30 a.m. when lifeguards spotted him in the water in distress and in need of medical attention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group#Garnets#Rbi
CBS Philly

‘Just Love Everyone’: ‘Unbelievable’ Turnout For Haddon Township’s Second Pride Parade

HADDON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — June is Pride Month across the country. On Thursday night, Haddon Township kicked off its celebrations with its second Pride parade. Haddon Township in Camden County threw a party Thursday night and it looks like everybody who heard about it — and then some — showed up. Usually busy Haddon Avenue, full of mom and pop shops and great restaurants, transformed into a meeting hub for all who celebrate the LGBT community. “Just unbelievable. Unbelievable for our town and just lets everybody know that Haddon Township is an inclusive community,” Randy Teague said. Jim Duffy, who owns Asters Floral...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Juneteenth celebrations planned throughout New Jersey

“By celebrating Juneteenth, we acknowledge our past while keeping an eye toward our shared future,” is the way Somerset County Commissioner Director Shanel Y. Robinson explains it. “Accepting our country’s history doesn’t mean we are stuck in the past. We as a community are smarter and more resilient when we take advantage of our diversity and work together to build a better future.”
POLITICS
NJ.com

N.J. legal weed to launch at 3 more stores Wednesday

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. New Jersey adult recreational weed sales will begin at three Central Jersey stores this week. Stores in Eatontown, Woodbridge and Union that currently sell medical marijuana...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
downbeach.com

State legislators call for full services at Cardiff MVC office

TRENTON – NJ State Sen. Vince Polistina, Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift have called on NJ Motor Vehicle Commission Chief B. Sue Fulton to restore full service at the Cardiff MVC office. In a May 24th letter, the legislators cited the spike in gas prices and overall...
BUSINESS
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Shop Has State’s Best Ice Cream

The people over at Yelp have shared their list of the Best Ice Cream in Every State (Read Full List). With summer right around the corner and the weather already hitting high temps, all signs point to many upcoming days (and nights) enjoying iced treats. The list was compiled by...
NUTLEY, NJ
94.5 PST

Psssst… Hey, NJ — sneak across the river and check this out

Lambertville is one of the nicest towns you’ll ever come across in New Jersey. It’s picturesque, friendly, quaint and just plain beautiful. If you take a five-minute walk across the bridge over to Pennsylvania, however, you will find a much more amped up and lively version of a quaint river town. New Hope is legendary as LGBT-friendly, romantic, happening, and historic as well.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
Courier Post

Courier Post

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

CourierPostOnline.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Camden, Gloucester & Burlington Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://courierpostonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy