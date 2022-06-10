Hunterdon Central downs Woodbridge to claim North 2 Group 4 baseball title

RARITAN TOWNSHIP – Hunterdon Central brought the kind of pedigree into Friday’s NJSIAA North 2 Group 4 final that can sometimes rattle an opponent. Woodbridge wasn’t one of those baseball teams.

The top-seeded Red Devils, however, are armed from one to nine with batters who break hearts. And then there’s that 6-foot-7 senior lefty on the mound, who came into the game rested, healthy and eager to pitch.

Kyle McCoy fanned 12 and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 shutout innings to lead the Red Devils to a 5-1 win over Woodbridge to claim the sectional championship.

The Red Devils can add their first section title since 2018 along with Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex and Skyland Conference Delaware Division championships this spring. The Red Devils now want a fifth state title, the fourth coming in 2018.

McCoy had been resting a sore elbow, so it was the breaking ball that he relied on. Plus, word is out that the third-seeded Barrons are a pretty good fastball hitting bunch.

McCoy left after 95 pitches and said he felt great after the game.

“I’m just trying to compete in the strike zone,” McCoy said. “Those guys were taking a lot of pitches that weren’t strikes, so they were running up my pitch count. So I was really just trying to compete in the zone with all my pitches and get them to swing. Obviously, you saw the result. They were swinging at those pitches when I kept them in the zone.

“My main focus was just throwing strikes. I know I’ve got a great defense behind me, so I just let it go and if they hit it in play, I’ve got faith in my defense.”

What's next

Hunterdon Central will play host to North 1 Group 4 winner, Livingston, Monday in the state semifinal.

Key plays

Central took a 1-0 lead in the third. Christian Petino led off with a single, went to third on a fielding error and a fielder’s choice and scored on Brandon Padre’s sacrifice fly. The Red Devils added another run in the second when Nick Ferri walked, stole second, went to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch.

Game balls

Senior righty Logan Mason relieved McCoy and went 1 2/3 innings – the one run he allowed was unearned. He struck out two and only gave up a single.

Chase Fischer went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two doubles. Fischer hit a ground rule double to left in the fifth and came home on a single by Ryan Facinelli.

Hunterdon Central built a two-run fourth inning around Ferri’s triple off the centerfield fence. Ryan Facinelli had walked to begin the bottom of the fourth and scored on Ferri’s triple. Ferri then scored a batter later when he slid under the tag at home when Woodbridge third baseman Matt Troche attempted to get the out at the plate on Jared Casella’s hard grounder.

They said it

Central coach Kevin Cuozzi on the game, “That’s what we’ve been preaching all year. Just little things, the fundamentals, good at bats, get on base. When we get guys on base, we win baseball games.”

On Woodbridge, “They have a scrappy team and they’re a young team. They’ve got a lot of young guys there. So they’re going to be back. I was just really impressed how they batted at the ball and got it in play and just really made contact. That’s a team that is definitely going to be around for a little while. Hats off to them. They made it here and it was a really great game.”

Woodbridge coach Michael Monaco on McCoy, “We were expecting him to throw a little bit harder than he was and a little bit less off-speed pitches. We’ve seen a lot of hard throwers and we’ve hit most of them. But he pitched backwards and he kept us off balance. He was probably close to 50 percent off-speed pitches, which is a lot. Credit him. They had a good game plan going in. We were not going to get beat with a fastball.”

By the Numbers

Central also won the Central 4 title in 2017 (2-1 over Freehold) but lost to Millburn. In 2016 it won the state Group 4 crown with a 4-2 win over Morristown. In 2013, the Red Devils beat Brick Memorial in the CJ4 final, 2-1, but lost to Eastern in the Group 4 semis.

The Red Devils’ last sectional final loss came to Hillsborough in 2012, a 6-1 defeat. Hillsborough lost to Manalapan in the state final.

