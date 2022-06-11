ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Halsey Drops New Video

By Holly Haze
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8FlD_0g7RNjvY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lr5SR_0g7RNjvY00

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Halsey has dropped the video for her song “So Good.”

The romantic tune has her landing the one that almost got away.  Her partner, Alev Aydin, directed the video that is actually inspired by their love story.  Lyrics for the tune include “When you left, I bet you held her body closer/And I was hopin’ you would tell her it was over/You’re all I think about and everywhere I look/ I know it’s bad, but we could be so good.”

Do you like Halsey’s new video?

Will you be seeing her on her current tour?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy