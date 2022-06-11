Halsey Drops New Video

Halsey has dropped the video for her song “So Good.”

The romantic tune has her landing the one that almost got away. Her partner, Alev Aydin, directed the video that is actually inspired by their love story. Lyrics for the tune include “When you left, I bet you held her body closer/And I was hopin’ you would tell her it was over/You’re all I think about and everywhere I look/ I know it’s bad, but we could be so good.”

Do you like Halsey’s new video?

Will you be seeing her on her current tour?

