Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel is warning residents of a new phone scam making the rounds. Federspiel says scammers are using the sheriff’s departments name on caller ID, with the scammers asking potential victims to go to a physical location with money to stop a warrant for their arrest. Federspiel says the department will never solicit money over the phone.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO