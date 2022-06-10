Shadow Hills grad Tyson Miller called up by Texas Rangers, pitches against White Sox

He's back in the big leagues.

Tyson Miller, the Shadow Hills graduate who played two games for the Chicago Cubs in 2020, made a return trip to the Major Leagues on Friday night, this time with the Texas Rangers.

Miller, a 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher, was claimed off waivers in June of 2021 by the Rangers. He had played the entire season at Triple A Round Rock before being called up Friday as an emergency "replacement player" for Texas. The Rangers had to put three players on the COVID-19 injured list Friday.

And he was immediately put to work. Miller entered Friday night's game against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning with the Rangers trailing 1-0. White Sox slugger Jose Abreu greeted Miller with a single, but he then retired six batters in a row to get through the fourth and fifth innings.

In the sixth, Miller yielded a leadoff walk, then retired the next batter. That baserunner, Luis Robert, scored an unearned run when the Rangers threw the ball wildly while trying to throw him out while stealing a base. Miller then walked the next batter he faced and was taken out of the game.

So his official line in his third-ever Major League performance was 2.1 innings pitched, no earned runs, one hit, two walks and no strikeouts. When he left the game, the score was tied 2-2. He took a no-decision as the White Sox went on to win 8-3.

The 2013 Shadow Hills graduate made two appearances for the Chicago Cubs in 2020, including one start.

Miller's elevation to the majors means for the first time ever there are three players in the major leagues from the desert at the same time. Palm Desert grad Brian Serven is a catcher for the Colorado Rockies, and Shadow Hills grad Taylor Ward is an outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels but is currently on the injured list.

Desert Major Leaguers

These are the seven players to have graduated from a desert high school and gone on to play in the major leagues (in order of number of games played):

Taylor Ward (197 games): Shadow Hills Grad, outfielder with Los Angeles Angels 2018-present

Chris Clapinski (70 games): Palm Desert grad, infielder with the Marlins 1999-2000

Tony Perezchica (69 games): Palm Springs grad, infielder with the Giants and Indians from 1988-1992

Brooks Kriske (16 games): Palm Desert grad, pitcher with the Yankees in 2020-21 and Orioles in 2021, currently part of Orioles organization

Brian Serven (13 games): Palm Desert grad, catcher with Colorado Rockies 2022

Anthony Claggett (3 games): Palm Springs grad, pitcher with the Yankees and Pirates in 2009

Tyson Miller (3 games): Shadow Hills grad, pitcher with the Cubs in 2020, currently on the Texas Rangers

