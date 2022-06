(WSYR-TV) — A Manlius man has been arrested for the stabbing of a family member Saturday, according to the Town of Manlius Police Department. Police say around 5:30 a.m., they responded to a home on Park Drive in the Village of Manlius. The door was locked but police say they heard “a loud violent disturbance” and forced their way into the home. That is when they saw Hrvoje Jotic, 30, stabbing a female member of his family, the Town of Manlius Police say.

MANLIUS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO