New Mexico man accused of human smuggling, possible kidnapping

By Jordan Honeycutt
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested an alleged human smuggler linked to a hostage case. Emigdio Gonzales-Gamboa, 33, was arrested in Anthony, New Mexico and charged with harboring undocumented non-citizens.

On June 1, Doña Ana County and HSI special agents responded to a residence in Anthony, New Mexico about a possible kidnapping. Deputies say they got a call from a woman stating that her sister was being held against her will. Deputies rescue a woman inside a trailer who said she had been smuggled into the United States and then held captive for six weeks. According to police, she identified Gonzalez-Gamboa as the man who had held her captive.

She told police that her cell phone had been taken away and she was allowed only limited access to it. Police say she told them 12 other undocumented non-citizens had been taken to other U.S. cities.

Comments / 9

tina carrasco
2d ago

I hope they caught the bad guy people that are kidnapped and held places that is such a bad and sad thing to go through

Reply
7
Hmmm hmmmm
2d ago

And you wonder why there are so many business/fronts to look like is a real set up. In fact most of them use it to smuggle, launder, and hold people hostage. And your right people there are more just like it. Illegals are paid less than minimum and their ok with it. Money for them is everything. That's why they do the meager jobs Americans don't want to do.

Reply
3
#Kidnapping#Smuggling#Hostage
