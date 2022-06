Atlanta Police are looking for the shooters who left one person dead and another wounded outside the Grady Hospital emergency room overnight. According to WSB-TV, a family dispute that started in DeKalb County erupted into gunfire, forcing the Downtown hospital into lockdown. APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said the shooting was a result of […] The post Report: One dead, one wounded in shooting outside Grady Hospital appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO