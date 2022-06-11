ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday...

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: three, four; White Balls: ten, thirteen) (nine, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 247,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 3, Day: 30, Year: 21. (Month: three; Day: thirty; Year: twenty-one) Pick 3. 2-1-6 (two, one, six)
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal-Star. June X, 2022. Editorial: Maybe it’s time to change the message: Nebraska is for everyone. In reality, Nebraska likely isn’t for everyone, but it’s time for the state’s tourism commission to drop the slogan and give the world a chance to decide for itself.
Watch now: As lone competitor, Hayes Center cowgirl competing against former Miss Rodeo Nebraska winners’ scores

Rebel Sjeklocha might be the lone candidate for the Miss Rodeo Nebraska title this week, But it doesn’t mean the crown is just being handed to her. Sjeklocha, 22, of Hayes Center, is being judged against the performances of the last three Miss Rodeo Nebraska winners. She must reach 75% of their average scores in each category in order to earn the title.
Monday, June 13 weather update for Nebraska

Today is looking exceptionally hot with triple digits expected in most locations across the state. Tuesday looks cooler, but a chance for severe storms returns. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: ‘An absolute honor’: Steffany Lien named Miss Nebraska 2022

Miss Lincoln Steffany Lien earned the title of Miss Nebraska 2022 on Saturday night at North Platte High School. Lien wowed the audience and the judges with her dance/twirl talent, along with her social impact initiative and on-stage question answers. She will represent Nebraska at the Miss America competition in December.
Riley Van Poppel commits to Nebraska football

The way Argyle (Texas) defensive tackle Riley Van Poppel talked about Nebraska football before his official visit to the school last weekend, it seemed likely he'd commit to the program either during or just after the trip. On Monday, the 6-foot-5, 270-pounder did just that, becoming the eighth verbal pledge...
State House GOP moves to bottle up 4 gun safety proposals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans used a legislative bill-shuffling strategy Monday to voluntarily relinquish a Pennsylvania House committee's control over four bills that address gun violence. The Judiciary Committee action led the speaker to have another panel take over the bills after Democrats tried to force consideration of the...
