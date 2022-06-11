Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

Lincoln Journal-Star. June X, 2022. Editorial: Maybe it’s time to change the message: Nebraska is for everyone. In reality, Nebraska likely isn’t for everyone, but it’s time for the state’s tourism commission to drop the slogan and give the world a chance to decide for itself.
Rebel Sjeklocha might be the lone candidate for the Miss Rodeo Nebraska title this week, But it doesn’t mean the crown is just being handed to her. Sjeklocha, 22, of Hayes Center, is being judged against the performances of the last three Miss Rodeo Nebraska winners. She must reach 75% of their average scores in each category in order to earn the title.
Miss Lincoln Steffany Lien earned the title of Miss Nebraska 2022 on Saturday night at North Platte High School. Lien wowed the audience and the judges with her dance/twirl talent, along with her social impact initiative and on-stage question answers. She will represent Nebraska at the Miss America competition in December.
The way Argyle (Texas) defensive tackle Riley Van Poppel talked about Nebraska football before his official visit to the school last weekend, it seemed likely he'd commit to the program either during or just after the trip. On Monday, the 6-foot-5, 270-pounder did just that, becoming the eighth verbal pledge...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans used a legislative bill-shuffling strategy Monday to voluntarily relinquish a Pennsylvania House committee's control over four bills that address gun violence. The Judiciary Committee action led the speaker to have another panel take over the bills after Democrats tried to force consideration of the...
