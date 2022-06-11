Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

Rebel Sjeklocha might be the lone candidate for the Miss Rodeo Nebraska title this week, But it doesn’t mean the crown is just being handed to her. Sjeklocha, 22, of Hayes Center, is being judged against the performances of the last three Miss Rodeo Nebraska winners. She must reach 75% of their average scores in each category in order to earn the title.

HAYES CENTER, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO