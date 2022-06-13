Police called to Kim Foxx's Flossmoor home for domestic incident, report shows

A police report obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request shows police responded to Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's home in Flossmoor earlier this month.

Foxx and her husband are asking for privacy, and calling the incident a "personal family matter."

Foxx's husband Kelley Foxx has been by her side at various public appearances but it was a different scene the night of June 4.

According to the police report, Kelley Foxx dialed 911 to report a domestic incident with his wife, telling responding officers she became angry with him about something that was posted on Facebook that he did.

Kelley told police when he refused his wife's demand to leave the house, the confrontation escalated. He said Kim blocked him from leaving a bathroom, grabbed his collar, and later slapped him in the face.

The report said Kim corroborated part of her husband's account but denied slapping him, telling an officer she did put her hands on him but only to guide him out of the house.

Kim told an officer she thought her husband called police just to hurt her.

The report said officers found no reason to make any arrests.

Friday night the couple issued a statement saying, "This is a personal family matter, and we ask that you provide our family with respect and privacy."

The couple told officers they've been together for more than 20 years, and according to the police report, this is the first time Flossmoor police have responded to a domestic call at the home.