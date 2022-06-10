How Alec Hildenbrand lifted St. Xavier baseball team past McCracken County in state semis

LEXINGTON — Alec Hildenbrand may not show up on any All-State lists or scouting reports, but he’ll go down in St. Xavier High School baseball history after his clutch play Friday night.

Inserted as a courtesy runner in the top of the seventh inning, Hildenbrand stole second base and then scored the go-ahead run on a wild play that lifted the Tigers to a 5-4 victory over McCracken County in a semifinal of the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop State Tournament .

A crowd of 1,621 fans at the University of Kentucky’s Kentucky Proud Park saw No. 3-ranked St. X (33-10) advance to face No. 17 Russell County (31-6) in Saturday’s 7 p.m. state final.

Has Hildenbrand ever scored a bigger run?

“Absolutely not,” he said with a smile.

With the score tied at 4 in the top of the seventh inning, St. X slugger Jake Bennett drew a one-out walk. Hildenbrand, an occasional starter in left field, was inserted as Bennett’s courtesy runner.

Jake Gregor struck out for the second out of the inning, but Hildenbrand stole second. Landon Akers then hit an easy grounder back to McCracken County pitcher Caleb Ehling, whose throw pulled first baseman Eli James off the bag.

As Hildenbrand moved to third, Akers kept running toward second. When James threw to second base, Hildenbrand took off for home.

“I told Hildenbrand to wait,” Tigers head coach and third-base coach Andy Porta said. “Once they threw to second base, it was like, ‘What the hell? Let’s take a shot and try it.’ It worked out.”

Added Hildenbrand: “As soon as the first baseman threw it, I knew I could get home in time. I just tried to slide to the opposite side of the plate.”

Mustangs coach Zach Hobbs said Ehling didn’t make an excuse for his wide throw to first, despite the wet conditions. Ehling (4-3) pitched five innings of one-hit relief.

“I think he just tried to guide it,” Hobbs said. “If he doesn’t come in and do what he did, we’re not in the ballgame. He’s not going to make excuses. … It was a team loss. It wasn’t that play that cost us the game.”

The Tigers seemed to be in control after taking a 4-0 lead and knocking McCracken County starter and Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year Jack Bennett out of the game early.

Jake Bennett’s two-run homer and Akers’ solo shot gave St. X a 3-0 lead in the first inning. After the Tigers loaded the bases in the third, leading to Jack Bennett’s exit, Akers hit a sacrifice fly for a 4-0 lead.

But the No. 1 Mustangs (35-7) — in the state semifinals for the sixth straight season — climbed back and tied the score on Scout Moffatt’s RBI double in the fifth.

After Hildenbrand gave St. X the lead, Jack Bennett led off the Mustangs seventh inning with a double. But Tigers pitcher Ben Tedesco shut things down from there, getting two strikeouts and coaxing a pop-up from James for the final out.

Porta said he didn’t get a favorable report on Tedesco after he warmed up in the bullpen.

“He was a different man out there,” Porta said.

“I was obviously a little nervous,” Tedesco said. “I just came in the game and felt confident and just locked in. I was ready to get those last outs.”

On Saturday, St. X will shoot for its ninth state title and fourth since 2014. The Tigers likely will face Russell County senior Cody Luttrell, a first-team All-State pick who’s 12-0 with an 0.50 ERA.

The Tigers could counter with sophomore Jake Gregor (4-3, 2.82 ERA).

Tedesco said his team is ready for another battle.

“We’ve been in close games all year,” he said. “Our schedule has really prepared us for these tough teams, tough competition. We were a little nervous, but we were confident we could get it done. …

“It’s been our goal all year to win state. We’re finally here.”

ST. XAVIER 301 000 1 - 5 5 1

MCCRACKEN COUNTY 001 030 0 - 4 8 1

WP – Ben Tedesco (7-1). LP – Caleb Ehling (4-3).

