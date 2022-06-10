ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

How Alec Hildenbrand lifted St. Xavier baseball team past McCracken County in state semis

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago

LEXINGTON — Alec Hildenbrand may not show up on any All-State lists or scouting reports, but he’ll go down in St. Xavier High School baseball history after his clutch play Friday night.

Inserted as a courtesy runner in the top of the seventh inning, Hildenbrand stole second base and then scored the go-ahead run on a wild play that lifted the Tigers to a 5-4 victory over McCracken County in a semifinal of the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop State Tournament .

A crowd of 1,621 fans at the University of Kentucky’s Kentucky Proud Park saw No. 3-ranked St. X (33-10) advance to face No. 17 Russell County (31-6) in Saturday’s 7 p.m. state final.

Has Hildenbrand ever scored a bigger run?

“Absolutely not,” he said with a smile.

State baseball tournament: Ranking the field from No. 16 to No. 1

With the score tied at 4 in the top of the seventh inning, St. X slugger Jake Bennett drew a one-out walk. Hildenbrand, an occasional starter in left field, was inserted as Bennett’s courtesy runner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvtku_0g7RLSwV00

Jake Gregor struck out for the second out of the inning, but Hildenbrand stole second. Landon Akers then hit an easy grounder back to McCracken County pitcher Caleb Ehling, whose throw pulled first baseman Eli James off the bag.

As Hildenbrand moved to third, Akers kept running toward second. When James threw to second base, Hildenbrand took off for home.

“I told Hildenbrand to wait,” Tigers head coach and third-base coach Andy Porta said. “Once they threw to second base, it was like, ‘What the hell? Let’s take a shot and try it.’ It worked out.”

Added Hildenbrand: “As soon as the first baseman threw it, I knew I could get home in time. I just tried to slide to the opposite side of the plate.”

Mustangs coach Zach Hobbs said Ehling didn’t make an excuse for his wide throw to first, despite the wet conditions. Ehling (4-3) pitched five innings of one-hit relief.

“I think he just tried to guide it,” Hobbs said. “If he doesn’t come in and do what he did, we’re not in the ballgame. He’s not going to make excuses. … It was a team loss. It wasn’t that play that cost us the game.”

The Tigers seemed to be in control after taking a 4-0 lead and knocking McCracken County starter and Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year Jack Bennett out of the game early.

All-State baseball: Check out the coaches' picks for the top players in the state

Jake Bennett’s two-run homer and Akers’ solo shot gave St. X a 3-0 lead in the first inning. After the Tigers loaded the bases in the third, leading to Jack Bennett’s exit, Akers hit a sacrifice fly for a 4-0 lead.

But the No. 1 Mustangs (35-7) — in the state semifinals for the sixth straight season — climbed back and tied the score on Scout Moffatt’s RBI double in the fifth.

After Hildenbrand gave St. X the lead, Jack Bennett led off the Mustangs seventh inning with a double. But Tigers pitcher Ben Tedesco shut things down from there, getting two strikeouts and coaxing a pop-up from James for the final out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yG2W_0g7RLSwV00

Porta said he didn’t get a favorable report on Tedesco after he warmed up in the bullpen.

“He was a different man out there,” Porta said.

“I was obviously a little nervous,” Tedesco said. “I just came in the game and felt confident and just locked in. I was ready to get those last outs.”

On Saturday, St. X will shoot for its ninth state title and fourth since 2014. The Tigers likely will face Russell County senior Cody Luttrell, a first-team All-State pick who’s 12-0 with an 0.50 ERA.

More coverage: Sign up for The Courier Journal's high school sports newsletter

The Tigers could counter with sophomore Jake Gregor (4-3, 2.82 ERA).

Tedesco said his team is ready for another battle.

“We’ve been in close games all year,” he said. “Our schedule has really prepared us for these tough teams, tough competition. We were a little nervous, but we were confident we could get it done. …

“It’s been our goal all year to win state. We’re finally here.”

ST. XAVIER                      301   000   1 -   5   5   1

MCCRACKEN COUNTY  001   030   0 -   4   8   1

WP – Ben Tedesco (7-1). LP – Caleb Ehling (4-3).

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How Alec Hildenbrand lifted St. Xavier baseball team past McCracken County in state semis

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

St. Xavier baseball wins state championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. — St. Xavier High School won the 2022 Clark's Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare on Saturday night. St. Xavier beat Russell County 11- 1 in the title game. It's the ninth state championship for the Tigers' baseball program. Click on the video above for...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

UofL baseball's Dan McDonnell issues a message to the doubters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The University of Louisville baseball team's season ended on Saturday after falling 4-3 to Texas A&M in their second NCAA Super Regional matchup of the weekend. The Cards ended the season with a 42-21-1 overall record. After the loss, UofL Head Coach Dan McDonnell issued...
LOUISVILLE, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Look: Aaron Bradshaw in Kentucky Blue During his Visit

The Kentucky men’s basketball program hosted an important visitor for the 2023 class this weekend. Aaron Bradshaw, a four-star player in the 2023 class, officially visited Kentucky during the weekend, finishing up his visit on Sunday. The 7-foot center is a rising prospect in 2023 where he is ranked...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Mccracken County, KY
Sports
County
Mccracken County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Mccracken County, KY
Education
wdrb.com

BOZICH | What questions do you have for Louisville men's basketball?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Credit to the University of Louisville athletics department for creating new events to rebuild interest in the men’s basketball program. One event will unfold Monday night. This will be the first of several times that I will say it: It is only open to season ticket holders who have signed up for the ticketed event.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Former UofL player named North Hardin basketball head coach

RADCLIFF, Ky. — Former University of Louisville guard Michael Baffour has been named North Hardin High School's new boys' basketball head coach. North Hardin made the announcement earlier this month. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Former UofL guard Ryan McMahon hosting camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former University of Louisville guard Ryan McMahon is hosting a camp this week at Collegiate. The Ryan McMahon Shooting Academy and Skills Clinic will take place Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST. "We're going to get after it," said McMahon. "Three hours...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fanrecap.com

First official visit weekend will be colossal for Kentucky football

After a late cancellation by Anthony Brown, Kentucky did not have any official visitors on campus last weekend to begin the June recruiting period. The Wildcats are making up for it this weekend. Mark Stoops and his coaching staff will be welcoming 10 official visitors this weekend to go along...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli James
Person
Jake Bennett
biznewspost.com

Heird ready to ‘dream big’ as new Louisville AD

Louisville’s athletic board has promoted Josh Heird to permanent athletic director after nearly six months leading the department on an interim basis. The University of Louisville Athletic Association’s board of directors and personnel committee approved Heird’s promotion in a special meeting Friday morning. He received a five-year contract through June 2027 with a proposed base annual salary of $850,000 plus incentives.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana beats Kentucky in 2022 All Star Classic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana took home bragging rights in both the girls and the boys games in the 2022 All-Star Classic. Indiana girls defeated Kentucky in a nail-biter, finishing the game with a last second layup to get the 67 to 66 win. The boys game was a much different story, Indiana leading at […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Kentucky#Semis#Baseball History#Highschoolsports#St Xavier High School#Tigers
Wave 3

Churchill Downs suspends turf races for at least 2 weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs announced on Friday the temporary suspension of turf racing for the following two weeks. “In order to allow our new turf course to continue to develop its root system, we have suspended turf racing for the next two weeks,” Churchill Downs President Mike Anderson said in a statement. “The new Bermuda-hybrid grass was installed last fall and will continue to mature during the very warm days and weeks ahead. We’ve made a long-term investment in our turf course, and we’re confident this brief pause will allow it to become more robust.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Mo Donegal crosses finish line first in Belmont Stakes

BELMONT, N.Y. — Mo Donegal finished first and filly Nest was second, giving trainer Todd Pletcher a 1-2 finish at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday for his sixth victory in the Triple Crown race. Donegal rounded the 1 1/2-mile track in 2 minutes, 28.28 seconds, ahead of Nest and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

Meet the Artist Behind Louisville’s Favorite Murals

The work of artist, muralist, and illustrator Liz Richter spans multiple mediums. Her layers of color, repetition, and symbolism are boldly displayed through bright hues and patterns throughout the Bluegrass State — from stickers and postcards to high-fashion pieces and public walls. Passionate about creating mentorship opportunities for budding artists, she is also dedicated to creating accessible art experiences for at-risk or underserved populations. Meet our latest FACE of Louisville, Liz Richter!
LOUISVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, June 9, 2022

Denola Walker, 101, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Lakeway Nursing & Rehab in Benton, Kentucky. She was born Jan. 23, 1921, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Lloyd Walker and Lela Colson Walker. She was a homemaker, retired from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Cafeteria, and was the oldest member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
MURRAY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WKYT 27

Scott County judge-executive candidate arrested

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man running for Scott County judge-executive is facing charges. Georgetown police arrested Charles Hoffman on Friday. They say a man was reportedly causing a scene around a bar on East Main Street. Police found Hoffman and say he refused to talk to them. An officer tried to stop him by grabbing his arm, but he pulled away.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WISH-TV

Multiple teens shot near Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE (WISH) — Police say five teenagers were shot near a bridge that connects Indiana to Kentucky Saturday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police Department, just after 9 p.m. Friday at Waterfront Park, which is near the base of the Big Four Bridge is where the teenangers were found.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy