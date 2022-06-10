Medeiros, GNB Voc-Tech nearly perfect as they punch ticket to the Div. 3 Final Four

NEW BEDFORD — If there are any weaknesses on the GNB Voc-Tech softball team, they're hiding somewhere out of sight.

The Bears have been rock solid all season and they did a little bit of everything in a five-inning, 18-1 Elite 8 win over Arlington Catholic in the MIAA Div. 3 State Tournament on Friday.

They banged out 15 hits, moved runners along with bunts, played solid defense after making two uncharacteristic errors in the top of the first inning, and senior right-hander Madison Medeiros tossed her third no-hitter of the season.

Senior shortstop Kylee Caetano belted a grand slam and added a two-run single, while senior catcher Lena Tsonis knocked in three runs with a two-run homer and a double.

It was another big day for the team's three senior starters, who have led the way all season and have helped put the Bears in a good position to win a possible state championship.

"I can't say enough about our seniors," head coach Craig Soares said. "They've played a lot of softball in their young lives and it shows. The experience they bring to the table is invaluable. All three are great players and great teammates."

Tsonis, the 2021 Standard-Times Softball Player of the Year, said the Bears have been successful because everyone on the team knows what their role is and everybody gets along.

"We have a bond that we all share and everybody is on the same page," Tsonis said. "We all want to win it all and we're confident that we can do that. The talent we have is unbelievable. We've played a lot of softball against each other and with each other. From the start, it's been a team effort every time we take the field."

A Standard-Times Super Team pick last season, Caetano has been the slick-fielding shortstop with the good bat (she hits second in the order) that every team needs.

"We're tough to beat because we play well together," Caetano said. "We have good chemistry with each other on and off the field. We all love winning and everyone on the team does what they have to do to help the team be successful."

Medeiros, who's in her second season as the team's starter and has an impressive 23-2 record, notched eight strikeouts and helped her own cause at the plate with a two-run single on Friday.

"We've all been playing since we were little kids and we have a lot of experience in big games," Medeiros said. "We have a will to win and it helps me knowing that we're going to score runs and I have a great defense behind me."

For Soares, the biggest positive this season has been the experience the team's younger players are picking up.

"We only have three senior starters and that bodes well for the future," Soares said. "Our seniors have been great with our underclassmen. They've taken them under their wings and supported them. We have a great mix of senior leadership and younger players who have worked in unison with each other this season. We have a team with players who do their jobs. Players who come through when it matters, and that was throughout the lineup today."

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Bears sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first on the way to building a 6-0 lead. The key hits in the inning were a two-run homer by Tsonis, a run-scoring single by sophomore designated player Genesis Nunes, and a two-run single by Medeiros. Voc-Tech broke the game wide open with a six-hit, nine-run second inning that made it a 15-0 game. Thirteen Bears batted, with the team getting big hits from Tsonis (RBI double) and Caetano (grand slam). The Bears capped their scoring with three runs in the third with the key hit a two-run single by Caetano.

WHAT IT MEANS: The No. 2 Bears improved to 25-2 and will take on No. 3 Dighton-Rehoboth in the Final Four on a date and at a time still to be announced. The Falcons advanced with a 4-2 Round of 8 win over No. 6 Austin Prep on Friday. The South Coast-champion Bears split with the Falcons during the regular season, winning 7-5 in Dighton and losing 4-1 at home on Senior Day. ... No. 7 Arlington Catholic wrapped up a 13-9 season.

ARLINGTON CATHOLIC STATS: The Cougars' only base runners reached on walks in the second and third innings. ... They sent 20 batters to the plate, compared with 34 for the Bears in one less at bat, made five errors, and did not have a stolen base. ... Senior right-hander Kara MacDonald allowed 15 hits in four innings of work, with one strikeout and two walks.

GNB VOC-TECH STATS: The Bears had 10 players combine for 15 hits. ... Junior first baseman/leadoff hitter Hayleigh Silva and junior second baseman Hailey Soares had three-hit games. ... The Bears also got hits from junior center fielder Savanah Dubois (bunt single), sophomore third baseman Ana Tsonis, sophomore pinch-hitter Ava Neno, and junior pinch-hitter Gabriella Consoli. who did a nice job keeping her hands back and slapped a changeup to right field for a single with a good piece of hitting in the bottom of the fourth. ... The Bears made three errors and finished with three stolen bases.

NOTES: Consoli was presented with the stuffed-animal Bear the team has given to its top player after every game the last couple of seasons. ... Former Voc-Tech head coach Mark Collins attended the game and spoke to the Bears afterwards.