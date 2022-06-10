'Go Reds. Get well soon!': Tyler Stephenson gets card from young Reds fan in St. Louis

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson wore his heart on his sleeve as he talked to reporters Thursday about the broken thumb that is expected to sideline him for at least a month and put what's been an outstanding season on hold.

It came as no surprise, though, that the card a young Reds fan delivered before Friday's series opener against the Cardinals in St. Louis brought a smile to Stephenson's face.

"Go Reds. Get well soon!" read the card.

From the Reds via Twitter:

During an appearance earlier this week on Jomboy Media's "The Chris Rose Rotation," Stephenson talked about seeing the Bengals play in Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles, playing minor-league baseball as his first job and meeting Preston, the first Reds fan he saw wearing his jersey .

The Reds placed Stephenson on the 10-day injured list and called up Chris Okey from Triple-A Louisville. The Bats shared video of Okey finding out about his promotion .

