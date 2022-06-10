ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

'Go Reds. Get well soon!': Tyler Stephenson gets card from young Reds fan in St. Louis

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQacm_0g7RLMtN00

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson wore his heart on his sleeve as he talked to reporters Thursday about the broken thumb that is expected to sideline him for at least a month and put what's been an outstanding season on hold.

It came as no surprise, though, that the card a young Reds fan delivered before Friday's series opener against the Cardinals in St. Louis brought a smile to Stephenson's face.

"Go Reds. Get well soon!" read the card.

From the Reds via Twitter:

During an appearance earlier this week on Jomboy Media's "The Chris Rose Rotation," Stephenson talked about seeing the Bengals play in Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles, playing minor-league baseball as his first job and meeting Preston, the first Reds fan he saw wearing his jersey .

The Reds placed Stephenson on the 10-day injured list and called up Chris Okey from Triple-A Louisville. The Bats shared video of Okey finding out about his promotion .

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'Go Reds. Get well soon!': Tyler Stephenson gets card from young Reds fan in St. Louis

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Saturday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. In 103 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .207 batting average with a .563 OPS, 1 home...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

TJ Friedl not in Reds' Monday lineup

Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Friedl is being replaced in left field by Tommy Pham versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 93 plate appearances this season, Friedl has a .202 batting average with a .533 OPS, 12 runs, 6...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Curt Casali sitting for Giants versus Dodgers Sunday

Curt Casali was not listed in the San Francisco Giants' lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Casali will take a seat Sunday while Austin Wynns takes over at catcher. Luis Gonzalez will take over at designated hitter, Heliot Ramos will cover left field, and Mike Yastrzemski will rejoin the starters in right field and bat third.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Detroit's Willi Castro batting leadoff versus Chicago Monday

The Detroit Tigers listed Willi Castro as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Catsro will bat leadoff and cover centerfield in Monday's game while Victor Reyes sits. Castro has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 11.2 fantasy points off of the...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
numberfire.com

Arizona's Pavin Smith sitting Monday

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not include Pavin Smith in their lineup for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Smith will take the night off while Daulton Varsho steps up into right field and Jake McCarthy enters the lineup at designated hitter and bats seventh. Our models project Smith for 326...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Aristides Aquino scratched for Reds on Sunday; Matt Reynolds back in

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino has been scratched Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Aquino left Sunday's game early after seemingly getting injured on a double. He was in the original lineup for Monday night, but roughly 90 minutes before first pitch, he has been scratched. Matt Reynolds will now enter the lineup in his place.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Okey
numberfire.com

Colin Moran riding pine for Reds Sunday

The Cincinnati Reds did not list Colin Moran in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Moran will take the afternoon off while TJ Friedl returns to the lineup and bats seventh out of left field. Joey Votto will take over at first base and Tommy Pham will start at designated hitter.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Reds' Aristides Aquino batting eighth Sunday

The Cincinnati Reds listed Aristides Aquino as their starting right fielder for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Aquino will bat eighth and cover right field Sunday while Albert Almora Jr. takes a seat. Aquino seems to be turning the corner at the plate after a disastrous start to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy