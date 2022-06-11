ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenport, NY

East End: Claudio's

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ka54A_0g7RL45Y00

Claudio's has been attracting locals and tourists to Greenport since the late 1800s.

There is a waterfront area, a dock with a retractable roof, a bar and live music on the weekend.

There is also the more laid-back Crabby Jerry's, which is on a different wharf that comes out into the harbor.

"It's that crab shack feel, that crab shack menu," says Tanya Doggwiler, of Claudio's. "You're ordering at the window, you're getting the beeper, it's definitely more of that casual feel. You've got couches and a tiki feel on the back deck and now a little more of a live music/sunset session there."

For the show times for this weekend's program go to www.news12.com/eastend.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

New Nyack Restaurant Praised For 'Flavorful, Delicious' Offerings

Opened for only seven weeks, a new Hudson Valley restaurant is quickly making a name for itself with plenty of five-star reviews. Rockland County's Taco Boys Mexican Grill, located in Nyack, is gaining traction with foodies and online reviewers for their fresh ingredients, flavorful dishes, and drinks. "This place is...
NYACK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenport, NY
News 12

Police: Bear spotted taking stroll through Nanuet

Police and concerned citizens are keeping an eye out for a black bear that was spotted taking a stroll through Nanuet. Authorities say the bear was seen in the area of Oakland Place and Rob Court this weekend. Do not feed bears!. Never feed or approach a bear!. Remain calm...
NANUET, NY
northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: Strawberry season at Golden Earthworm

A quart of strawberries at Golden Earthworm Organic Farm in Riverhead. (Credit: Tara Smith) We’re a bit strawberry-crazy here at the northforker as June has arrived, bringing the ruby red treasures with it. At Golden Earthworm Organic Farm in Riverhead, the strawberry fields opened for picking on June 1....
RIVERHEAD, NY
HuntingtonNow

Maritime Celebration in Northport

Boaters, foodies, history lovers, musicians, and others turned out Saturday as Northport celebrated its maritime heritage. The maritime day featured a blessing of the fleet, which included boats and vessels of all shapes and sizes parading across the harbor. That was followed by a seafood chowder contest, marine touch tanks, nautical music performances, and demonstrations of seamanship skills.
NORTHPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East End#Food Drink
longisland.com

Guac Time, Mexican Restaurant, Opens in Hicksville

Guac Time opened recently in Hicksville promising Mexican food with ingredients that are sourced from local farmers' markets. “No matter what time of year, you can be sure you're eating the best of the season,” they promise. The restaurant is also Halal. The Hicksville location is in addition to...
HICKSVILLE, NY
washingtonlatest.com

Southold On Long Island’s North Fork Is The Perfect Weekend Getaway

It’s not immediately clear why there is a mural of Albert Einstein in shorts on the wall of the eponymous Einstein Square, basically the outdoor section of the café and gourmet market Southold General in the town of that name on Long Island’s North Fork. But it seems that the spot has history as does Southold itself, the hamlet named as the oldest English settlement in New York State, dating from 1640. Einstein discovered its quiet beauty, bordering both Long Island Sound on the north and Peconic Bay on the south and spent summers here in the late 1930’s, sometimes playing his violin in the town’s musical evenings. He also shopped in Rothman’s Department Store, the building that is now Southold General in the center of what has become a sophisticated, gastronomically elevated town as well as a breezy summer escape.
SOUTHOLD, NY
News 12

Farmingdale Pride returns with plenty of energy of love and support

There was plenty of rainbows, smiles and love on display at Farmingdale’s 35th Long Island Pride parade. The festivities had been canceled the past two years because of the pandemic, but its return came with overwhelming energy of love and support. Organizer David Kilmnick, from the LGBT Network, says...
murphguide.com

Inis Fada Irish Festival

The Narrowbacks, Sporting Paddies, Clear the Battelfield, Canny Brothers, the McLean Avenue Band, Bangers and Mash, Andy Cooney, and of course, Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones. The Fleadh will be held on the grounds of. Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. 495 North Ocean Ave. Patchogue, NY. Schedule:
PATCHOGUE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 6.13.22

The Southampton Town Youth Bureau’s Battle of the Bands returned for the 19th year to Ponquogue Beach in Hampton Bays Friday evening, with local high school bands competing before a crowd of their fans and friends. Good Morning!. • We’re expecting a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
GreenwichTime

Subway exploring potential headquarters move within CT

MILFORD — Subway is considering a relocation of its headquarters from Milford to Fairfield County, but the fast food giant is so far providing few details about the potential move. “Subway is exploring options in northeastern Fairfield County to create a world-class work environment for our employees, that includes...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
TBR News Media

Town of Huntington to host Anne Frank Memorial Garden Ceremony June 22

Ceremony to Feature Second Generation Survivor, Holocaust Education Advocate Gail Sheryn Kastenholz. Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth will host the Town of Huntington’s 11th Annual Anne Frank Memorial Garden Ceremony on Wednesday, June 22, at 4:30 p.m. in the Anne Frank Memorial Garden at Arboretum Park on Wilmington Drive (between Threepence Drive and Roundtree Drive) in Melville.
News 12

News 12

83K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy