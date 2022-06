The 41st Annual Willow Springs Lions Club Golf Tournament is a 2-person 18 hole scramble held at the Thomas F. Benyo Municipal Golf course in Willow Springs, to sign up call Lakeland Pharmacy at 417-469-9009 the cost is 150.00 per team if you pre-register or 160.00 day of tournament. The tournament will be played This Saturday and Sunday. You can play multiple times but must play with a different partner.

