Pickstown, SD

76-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash in South Dakota

By Lexi Kerzman
 2 days ago

PICKSTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A 76-year-old woman died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash east of Pickstown, South Dakota.

Preliminary crash information shows that a 2012 Chrysler Town & County minivan was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.

The woman, who was driving the mini-van, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a press release she was wearing her seatbelt.

Gov. Noem asks for federal disaster aid for May 12 damage

The pickup’s three male occupants were all injured. The 24-year-old driver has serious, non-life-threatening injuries, and was later taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The other two passengers, 18 and 19, suffered minor injuries.

Officials say the 24-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt — the passengers’ seatbelt use is under investigation.

The names of those involved have not been released to the public yet.

