More than half of US Republicans still believe the 6 January Capitol riot last year was a conspiracy by left-wing protesters, a new poll has suggested.At least 55 per cent of Republicans believe in the debunked conspiracy theory that the left led the insurrection to make former US president Donald Trump look bad, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.Meanwhile, the select committee formed to investigate the attack began its high-profile hearings on Thursday. Mr Trump has been accused of an “attempted coup” over the Capitol riots. Liz Cheney, the Republican vice-chair of the committee, said during the hearing...

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO