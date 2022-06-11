ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Next with Kyle Clark full show (6/10/22)

 2 days ago
Takeaways from the January 6 committee...

9NEWS

Hazy skies over Colorado: This is where the smoke is coming from

COLORADO, USA — The skies over Colorado were hazy and smoky Monday morning because of a wildfire in Arizona. Smoke from the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, Arizona, which ignited Sunday, was drifting over Colorado, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. NWS Boulder said at 9:14 a.m. that most of...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
9NEWS

Post Malone bringing 'Twelve Carat Tour' to Colorado

DENVER — Post Malone has announced his first Colorado performance since a much-discussed concert in March 2020. Post Malone will bring his new 33-city "Twelve Carat Tour" to Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday, Oct. 30. Roddy Ricch will be a special guest. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Here's what to do if you test positive for COVID-19

COLORADO, USA — On Friday, the City and County of Denver was in the red tier for COVID-19 transmission rates, the highest tier possible. Over the weekend, Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas and Jefferson counties joined Denver in the red tier, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

New rules around testing school water for lead

DENVER — State lawmakers and Colorado's governor gave the green light for a new law that would require more than a thousand elementary schools and hundreds of childcare centers to test their water for lead. The state previously worked to address this issue before but fell short. This time...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado rafting companies hope for 'normal' summer

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The last few years have been tough on a lot of industries, and that includes Colorado's rafting companies. They've been disrupted by the pandemic, fires, and in some cases, mudslides during the summertime. “I guess that’s part of the business you have to go with...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Legendary Texas cowboy who appeared on 'Yellowstone' dies at 94

TEXAS, USA — Legendary Texas cowboy Buster Welch has died at 94. An icon in the horse cutting world, the horse trainer recently appeared in Season 4 of the hit Paramount drama "Yellowstone." "We're saddened to hear of the passing of Buster Welch," Paramount posted on the "Yellowstone" social...
TEXAS STATE
9NEWS

Arkansas couple thought to be missing found safe in Creede

CREEDE, Colo. — The couple from Arkansas who was thought to be missing in Colorado was found safe in Creede, the Alamosa County Sheriff said. The family of Robert and Mary Jane Bowman was extremely concerned after the two stopped communicating with others while on a camping trip in Colorado.
CREEDE, CO
9NEWS

Colorado to host 'Cities Summit of the Americas' next year

DENVER — United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will host the inaugural "Cities Summit of the Americas" in Denver in April 2023. Blinken made the announcement Wednesday at the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. The Denver event will be held to ensure implementation of commitments from the Los Angeles summit.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Mount Evans Highway now open for the 2022 season

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colorado — Mount Evans Highway (Colorado Highway 5) is now open to the public for the 2022 season. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews worked throughout the month of May and into early June clearing snow along the 15-mile highway from the gates at Echo Lake Lodge to the summit of Mount Evans.
EVANS, CO
9NEWS

Hip hop duo Suicideboys announces Red Rocks concerts

MORRISON, Colo. — Hip hop duo Suicideboys has added two concerts at Colorado's most popular music venue later this year. Suicideboys will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, Oct. 31, and Tuesday, Nov. 1. The pair will be joined by Ski Mask The Slump God, $NOT, Knocked Loose, and DJ Scheme.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado ski resorts see big visitation numbers

COLORADO, USA — Colorado ski resorts experienced record-breaking visitation in the 2021-22 ski season, an association of 22 resorts said Thursday. Colorado Ski Country USA said its members experienced a 14% increase in visitors over the previous year, edging out the old record of 13.8 million visitors by more than 150,000 visitors. That previous record was set in the 2018-2019 season.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Record gas prices pose challenges for food trucks

COLORADO, USA — Every day this week, Colorado set a new record for gas prices. That's the painful result when prices hit an old record and just keep climbing. For the businesses that make their money on the road, it's eating into profits. “Before the price increases, we paid...
COLORADO STATE
