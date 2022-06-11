Next with Kyle Clark full show (6/10/22)

COLORADO, USA — The skies over Colorado were hazy and smoky Monday morning because of a wildfire in Arizona. Smoke from the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, Arizona, which ignited Sunday, was drifting over Colorado, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. NWS Boulder said at 9:14 a.m. that most of...
DENVER — Post Malone has announced his first Colorado performance since a much-discussed concert in March 2020. Post Malone will bring his new 33-city "Twelve Carat Tour" to Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday, Oct. 30. Roddy Ricch will be a special guest. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June...
DENVER — Dentists say Medicaid patients could wait months for simple procedures because providers deny appointments due to the amount of reimbursement. Dentists say that they are reimbursed at 45% of the cost of the procedure, which doesn't break even on the cost on their end. As a result,...
COLORADO, USA — On Friday, the City and County of Denver was in the red tier for COVID-19 transmission rates, the highest tier possible. Over the weekend, Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas and Jefferson counties joined Denver in the red tier, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
DENVER — State lawmakers and Colorado's governor gave the green light for a new law that would require more than a thousand elementary schools and hundreds of childcare centers to test their water for lead. The state previously worked to address this issue before but fell short. This time...
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The last few years have been tough on a lot of industries, and that includes Colorado's rafting companies. They've been disrupted by the pandemic, fires, and in some cases, mudslides during the summertime. “I guess that’s part of the business you have to go with...
MORRISON, Colo. — Motocross fans flocked to Thunder Valley on Saturday as the AMA Pro Motocross Championship made its annual stop in Colorado. The Thunder Valley National has been part of the circuit since 2005 and continues to grow among the racing community. Colorado native Eli Tomac -- a...
DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis continues to sign bills passed in the most recent Colorado legislative session, including one that will create the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives. "It's one of those things where we have this victory ahead of us, which now signifies this...
TEXAS, USA — Legendary Texas cowboy Buster Welch has died at 94. An icon in the horse cutting world, the horse trainer recently appeared in Season 4 of the hit Paramount drama "Yellowstone." "We're saddened to hear of the passing of Buster Welch," Paramount posted on the "Yellowstone" social...
CREEDE, Colo. — The couple from Arkansas who was thought to be missing in Colorado was found safe in Creede, the Alamosa County Sheriff said. The family of Robert and Mary Jane Bowman was extremely concerned after the two stopped communicating with others while on a camping trip in Colorado.
DENVER — United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States will host the inaugural "Cities Summit of the Americas" in Denver in April 2023. Blinken made the announcement Wednesday at the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. The Denver event will be held to ensure implementation of commitments from the Los Angeles summit.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colorado — Mount Evans Highway (Colorado Highway 5) is now open to the public for the 2022 season. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews worked throughout the month of May and into early June clearing snow along the 15-mile highway from the gates at Echo Lake Lodge to the summit of Mount Evans.
BOULDER, Colo. — Organizations that provide housing or rental assistance have had a busy few years. In Colorado, the pandemic only exacerbated an already tight situation with housing, says Jonathan Cappelli, the executive director of the Neighborhood Development Collaborative (NDC). "There was already a housing crisis and then it...
MORRISON, Colo. — Hip hop duo Suicideboys has added two concerts at Colorado's most popular music venue later this year. Suicideboys will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, Oct. 31, and Tuesday, Nov. 1. The pair will be joined by Ski Mask The Slump God, $NOT, Knocked Loose, and DJ Scheme.
COLORADO, USA — Colorado ski resorts experienced record-breaking visitation in the 2021-22 ski season, an association of 22 resorts said Thursday. Colorado Ski Country USA said its members experienced a 14% increase in visitors over the previous year, edging out the old record of 13.8 million visitors by more than 150,000 visitors. That previous record was set in the 2018-2019 season.
DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis added another veto to his 2022 list, turning down a bill that would have required certain commercial buildings and multifamily residences to include electric vehicle charging stations, depending on the building's size. House Bill 1218 would have applied to new high-occupancy buildings, as well...
COLORADO, USA — It's been a painful part of the week lately, filling up at the gas pump. Gas prices increased more than 70 cents this month, averaging about $4.77 per gallon in Colorado, according to AAA. Between surging gas prices, higher food costs and an overall increase in...
COLORADO, USA — Every day this week, Colorado set a new record for gas prices. That's the painful result when prices hit an old record and just keep climbing. For the businesses that make their money on the road, it's eating into profits. “Before the price increases, we paid...
