‘Devastated’: Rockingham County Commissioner Tom Tombarello losing seat to redistricting

By Aqeel Hisham, Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
BRENTWOOD — Shifting populations tied to the 2020 U.S. Census has left Rockingham County Commissioner Tom Tombarello ineligible to run for re-election.

“I feel so hurt and devastated… every day my heart is just aching,” said Tombarello, a Republican, who serves as chairman of the Board of Commissioners.

Gov. Chris Sununu signed House Bill 54 into law in March that establishes new county commissioner districts based on the latest federal Census numbers. The bill was sponsored by state Rep. Barbara Griffin, R-Hillsborough.

Tombarello, whose term ends in 2022, represents District II — Atkinson, Brentwood, Epping, Exeter, Fremont, Hampstead, Newfields, Newmarket, Raymond, Salem and his hometown, Sandown.

Under the new apportionment, four of those towns, Sandown included, have been moved to District III, currently represented by Brian Chirichiello, vice chair of the Board of Commissioners, whose term ends in 2024.

Tombarello said he’s not eligible to run for re-election since his hometown is no longer part of District II.

“Every day (since House Bill 54 passed), I’ve been getting phone calls from people that I’ve helped for 10 years, expressing their concerns," he said.

Chirichiello, whose hometown of Derry has shifted to District II, will be able to finish out his term.

“When I first saw the new apportionment, I thought that they were just relabeling the districts,” said Chirichiello. “I spoke to the attorney general’s office and he explained it all to me … I won’t even be representing my own town that I live in.”

Griffin, who sponsored House Bill 54, said lawmakers tried to introduce a bill to address the problem that Tombarello faces.

“It required that the House amend the rules to allow the bill to be introduced and the terms presented by the Democratic caucus to allow it to move forward were unacceptable,” said Griffin. “We tried to fix it and we couldn’t.”

Tombarello said he considered renting an apartment in one of the towns in District II so he could run for re-election.

“After two years, I’d move back (to Sandown) and run for District III. But somebody is going to think that’s wrong,” he said.

Chirichiello said County Commissioner Kate Coyle suggested he resign from his position and run to represent for District II, allowing Tombarello to assume his position in District III.

“The issue is that even if I do that, there is no race in District III (until 2024),” said Chirichiello. “And that would be betraying my constituents because they elected me to a four-year term — that is not right.”

Tombarello proud of service to Rockingham County

Tombarello has served as a county commissioner since 2012. He is the current chair of the commission and also the vice president for the New Hampshire Association of Counties.

Tombarello said he’s proud of the role he played in the county’s development over the years, which includes the recently approved $68 million Rockingham County complex project.

“I’ve worked so hard at being a county commissioner — I live it and breathe it,” said Tombarello. “I know I’ve made an impact, and I care about the elderlies. When I walk into the county’s nursing center, they all know me by a first-name basis.”

Tombarello said former county commissioner Maureen Barrows, who held the position for 30 years, praised his work.

“She told me, ‘You have Rockingham County on steroids,’” he recalled. “That was probably one of the nicest things anybody has ever said to me.”

