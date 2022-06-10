ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Cleveland Guardians rally in ninth inning to defeat Oakland Athletics

By Brian Dulik
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TpHzD_0g7RJa7r00

CLEVELAND — José Ramírez doubled twice, then homered to begin a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Guardians beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2.

The A's, who have lost 10 in a row, are struck in their first double-digit skid since 2011 and have been outscored 60-20 during the streak. The A's have the worst record in the American League at 20-40 and have not won since May 29 over the Texas Rangers.

A's starter Paul Blackburn pitched eight shutout innings in the longest outing of his career. He allowed four hits and struck out three.

Ramírez, who leads the majors with 56 RBIs, was the only baserunner to get past second until the ninth for the young Guardians, who have won nine of 11 and moved two games above .500.

Ramírez hit his 16th homer to lead off the ninth against Dany Jiménez (2-4) to make it 2-1.

The Guardians then loaded the bases with no outs and Owen Miller hit a tying sacrifice fly. Sam Moll relieved and gave up an infield single to Steven Kwan that loaded the bases.

Luke Maile followed with a sacrifice fly, setting off a celebration in the rain that unexpectedly arrived during the inning.

Converted outfielder Anthony Gose (2-0) struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth. Guardians starter Triston McKenzie worked six innings, allowing two runs on homers by Seth Brown and Sean Murphy.

Oscar Gonzalez went 1 for 4, giving him hits in 13 of his first 14 career games. Roger Maris held the previous Guardians franchise mark with 12.

Brown homered in the first and Murphy went deep in the second. The A's have 37 home runs — the second fewest in baseball — and only managed five hits to drop their league-low batting average to .209.

Downward spiral

Athletics right-hander Lou Trivino, who posted a team-high 22 saves in 2021, is tied for the most losses by a reliever in the American League with five. The deposed closer has a 9.20 ERA in 21 appearances this season, allowing 15 earned runs in 14⅔ innings. “Lou is one of the guys in the bullpen that we need to have success,” manager Mark Kotsay said. “And he’s had it here before.”

Trainer's room

Athletics: Second baseman Jed Lowrie (wrist, shoulder soreness) was not in the lineup after being involved in an collision on the bases Thursday. Kotsay said Lowrie “is pretty sore and has been in for treatment, but there is no guarantee he’ll be available off the bench.” Lowrie has gone hitless in nine at-bats as part of a 5-for-42 slump.

Guardians: Right-hander Aaron Civale (left gluteal soreness), who was injured May 20 against the Detroit Tigers, will make a second rehab start for Triple-A Columbus. Civale threw 50 pitches in two innings Thursday, allowing two runs at Indianapolis. “By his account, Aaron was a little rusty, so he’ll pitch again in five days,” manager Terry Francona said.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Padres' Joe Musgrove, Rockies' Chad Kuhl Play Tic-Tac-Toe on Pitcher's Mound

Looking through the MLB scoreboard on Friday night, nothing really stands out much about a 7-0 scoreline for a game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies. The two teams were beginning a three-game series at Petco Park on Friday, with Joe Musgrove taking the mound for San Diego and Chad Kuhl opposing him for Colorado.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting Saturday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stubbs is being replaced behind the plate by J.T. Realmuto versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. In 39 plate appearances this season, Stubbs has a .314 batting average with a .968 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Oakland, CA
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Homer, OH
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
ESPN

Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech exits game against Texas Rangers with knee injury

Chicago White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech exited Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers with right knee discomfort after throwing just 13 pitches in the first inning. Kopech, who is 2-2 with a 1.94 ERA, was checked on by the training staff with a full count and two outs against Adolis Garcia. He threw a warm-up pitch before spiking the baseball in frustration and walking to the dugout to applause from the fans.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Opposing pitchers engage in unusual sidegame

Friday’s National League West battle between the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres featured an intense battle between the starting pitchers, just not in a normal way. Colorado’s Chad Kuhl and San Diego’s Joe Musgrove were competing with their arms and also their feet, in a game of tic-tac-toe.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Vierling is being replaced at second base by Bryson Stott versus Diamondbacks starter Kyle Nelson. In 58 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .196 batting average with a .570 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Diamondbacks unleash offense, crush Phillies 13-1

EditorsNote: Grammar edits in graf 5 and 13; graf 4: Nick Nelson did not start;. Christian Walker hit a single, double, triple and drove in three runs as the Arizona Diamondbacks cruised past the host Philadelphia Phillies 13-1 on Sunday. Josh Rojas added two hits, three runs and an RBI,...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Anthony Gose
Person
Luke Maile
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Sam Moll
Person
Homer
Person
Triston Mckenzie
numberfire.com

TJ Friedl not in Reds' Monday lineup

Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Friedl is being replaced in left field by Tommy Pham versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 93 plate appearances this season, Friedl has a .202 batting average with a .533 OPS, 12 runs, 6...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Myles Straw not in Guardians' Saturday lineup

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Straw is being replaced in center field by Steven Kwan versus Athletics starter Frankie Montas. In 234 plate appearances this season, Straw has a .219 batting average with a .589 OPS, 38 runs, 7...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Curt Casali sitting for Giants versus Dodgers Sunday

Curt Casali was not listed in the San Francisco Giants' lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Casali will take a seat Sunday while Austin Wynns takes over at catcher. Luis Gonzalez will take over at designated hitter, Heliot Ramos will cover left field, and Mike Yastrzemski will rejoin the starters in right field and bat third.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Kevin Smith sitting Saturday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder Kevin Smith is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Smith is being replaced at third base by Matt Davidson versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. In 151 plate appearances this season, Smith has a .180 batting average with a .518 OPS,...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians#The Oakland Athletics#The American League#The Texas Rangers
FanSided

The best rookie trios in Cleveland Guardians modern history

The Cleveland Guardians have a great trio of rookies but they’re not the first. The Cleveland Guardians have a great trio of young rookies that are helping carry the team to success in 2022. The trio of Steven Qwan, Oscar Gonzalez, and Richie Palacios have emerged like a phoenix from the ashes of past failed callups like Bradley Zimmer and Bobby Bradley. What’s even more amazing is that the three of them essentially secured the outfield position for years to come, which was once a spot of weakness on the club.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy