Obituary: Andra Maria / Rux Amber Iordan / Muresan

 3 days ago
Andra Maria Iordan, AKA Rux Amber Muresan, our beloved daughter, granddaughter, and sister left this life on May 26, 2022 in Denver CO. Rux as she liked to be called, Andra to those who knew her in school, was born January 8, 2002...

Obituary: Terry Dean Kausch

Terry Dean Kausch, a long-time resident of Eagle County, CO passed away peacefully on May 21, 2022, in Denver, Colorado, surrounded by his loved ones. Terry was born on December 29, 1966. Terry was a 1985 graduate of Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska. He excelled in athletics and...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Obituary: Ronald Jay LeMaster

Ronald Jay LeMaster, ski writer, photographer, coach, and educator died November 30th, 2021 at Eldora Ski Area, after being struck from behind on Windmill run. Ron was born, August 27th, 1949 in Denver, Colorado to Burt and Betty LeMaster who took him skiing for the first time when he was seven years old.
ASPEN, CO
Obituary: Lisa Klaschik

Born Leisellotte Gisella Pobitschka peacefully passed from our lives on May 23rd, 2022 in Denver. She was born to Johann Pobitschka & Maria Oppelt in Kojetitz, Germany in 1929. After fleeing Nazi occupied territory along with her husband Lothar Klaschik, they moved to West Berlin where they had Suzanna & Thomas. They landed in Chicago to begin their life in the states. They ended up in Indianapolis, IN and had Christopher their 3rd child. After many years in Indiana they decided to move to beautiful Vail in the early ’70’s and start the now famous Hansel & Gretel Restaurant in Lionshead. Lisa was home in Vail. She loved the outdoors and her passion for skiing. Lisa was an accomplished Seamstress which lead her to being the Go-To Person if you needed a new dress or fix a pair of pants. She was the Stich-Bitch! Our family and friends will miss this Strong, Vibrant, Beautiful woman. She has touched all of us and will continue to do so.
VAIL, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
Obituary: Raymond Lee VanNatta

Ray went home to the Lord on January 21, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona with loved ones by his side. A “Celebration of Life” Service will be held in Gypsum, CO at 11:00am on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Eagle Valley High School auditorium with Gary Flinn of New Braunfels, Texas officiating.
GYPSUM, CO
1 injured in shooting near Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say the victim is stable following a shooting just west of Memorial Park Sunday night. Information is currently limited; the Colorado Springs Police Department confirms officers responded to the 900 block of East Vermijo around 8:20 p.m. and found evidence of a shooting but have released no further information. The victim was transported to the hospital.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
This Denver Restaurant Located in a Former Mortuary is to Die For

There are approximately 12,000 restaurants throughout Colorado, all offering unique menus and delicious dishes. Denver alone is a foodie's paradise - one could spend weeks upon weeks eating at different restaurants around town. One restaurant in the Mile High City, known as Linger, is particularly to die for. Formerly Olinger...
DENVER, CO
Sunday Mountain Games Minute

Paying the bills just got a lot easier in the Hemming household. Eli Hemming and his wife Tabor took the men’s and women’s Adidas Terrex 20K crowns on Sunday morning, each claiming a $3,000 payout for their podium-topping performances. “It was great. I didn’t really know what to...
VAIL, CO
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, June 4-10

Two new sushi spots and the restaurant inside the new Slate Denver hotel debuted this week, while just one spot shuttered — but the bigger news is the closings that are coming. One of the oldest continuously operating restaurants in Denver will shut its doors for good on June...
DENVER, CO
Memorial grows for Air Academy High School student at Colorado Springs Walgreens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Air Academy High School students are placing flowers at a Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard on Tuesday evening to honor the life of one of their peers. Air Academy High School Principal Dan Olson sent out a letter to families Sunday night notifying them of the death of a student named The post Memorial grows for Air Academy High School student at Colorado Springs Walgreens appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
High School Teens Swoop in to Support 6th Grade Stranger When No One Would Sign His Yearbook

Beyond the sad start to this story is an avalanche of love and kindness by high school teens who swooped in to lift up a much younger stranger, who was feeling down. A sixth grader at a charter school in Westminster, Colorado, was depressed and disgusted with himself because almost no one would sign his class yearbook—a glossy book of photos sold to commemorate the school year.
WESTMINSTER, CO
Leiyla Cepeda, 18, Charged With Killing Her Newborn Daughter In Weld County

NUNN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County District Attorney’s Office says it charged an 18-year-old mother for allegedly killing her newborn baby. Authorities arrested Leiyla Cepeda, of Texas, on Friday. Cepeda was 17 years old at the time of the alleged murder, however the district attorney’s office says she is being charged as an adult. She turned 18 on the day she was arrested. Police officers responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Nunn in the early morning hours on June 8 after a female infant’s body was found. A female in the house called 911, and Cepeda told paramedics she wasn’t feeling well and had not told her family she was pregnant, according to an arrest affidavit. She delivered the child that morning. The female who called police cleaned up the blood and other evidence, police say. Police say the baby had stab wounds to her body. Cepeda is in custody at a local hospital. She faces two counts of first degree murder.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Multiple deaths on I-25 in Colorado on Monday following 2 separate crashes

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people died along I-25 in Colorado on Monday following two crashes north of Denver. One of the crashes occurred near mile marker 253 at 1:31 p.m., the area is northwest of Firestone and east of Longmont. Colorado State Patrol is reporting at least three people were killed in that crash that forced the closure of Northbound I-25 for a period of time. An “unknown” number of people were taken to the hospital.
DENVER, CO
