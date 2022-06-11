ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

LaGrange Police respond to robbery, suspect not yet found

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlaY0_0g7RJ1Vn00

LaGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) — LaGrange Police responded to a reported robbery on June 10 at around 5:10 p.m.

Five LaGrange gang members face 54 charges after armed robbery, attempted murder

According to the LaGrange Police Department, the incident began when Tracy Green went to the home of a friend to ask for a couple dollars.

When the friend opened up his wallet to give Green money, Green proceeded to slap the wallet out of his hands. Green then took all the cash, and ran away from his friend’s home.

Green has yet to be located, although warrants for robbery by force have been issued on him. He is currently on felony probation for failing to register as a sex offender.

Georgia police officer arrested after looking up ex-wife, ex-girlfriend in law enforcement database

Anyone with information on this incident or Green’s location is encouraged to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 3

Related
WTVM

Suspect sought in LaGrange wallet-snatching incident

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman’s wallet was snatched Sunday evening. Officers responded to Phoenix Landing Apartments, located at 1200 Whitesville Street, at approximately 6:15 p.m. in reference to a robbery by force. Following an investigation, authorities say the...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

14-year-old LaGrange juvenile arrested, charged with robbery

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A 14-year-old juvenile is arrested and charged with robbery in LaGrange. On June 12, at about 6:15 p.m., patrol officers responded to Phoenix Landing Apartments on Whitesville Street regarding a robbery. The Criminal Investigation Section arrived at the scene and began an investigation. During the investigation,...
LAGRANGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Lagrange, GA
Lagrange, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WTVM

Explosive ‘hoax’ prompts evacuation near LaGrange convenience store

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police say an explosive hoax prompted an evacuation near a convenience store Sunday afternoon. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., police responded to Speedy Serve, located at 201 Whitesville Road, in reference to a suspicious package. When they arrived, authorities say they went to a small field directly behind the building where a store employee found the item partially buried in the ground.
LAGRANGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Lagrange Police#Green Money#Nexstar Media Inc
fox5atlanta.com

'Known street racer' arrested by Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Atlanta police arrested a man described as a "known street racer" on Saturday, charging him with a list of traffic charges and taking 23 grams of marijuana and three guns. Police arrested 25-year-old Armon Warren after someone reported that a person was driving recklessly on 1648 Lakeside Drive....
ATLANTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Headless remains found behind Burger King in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County authorities are investigating after human remains were found behind a Burger King in Macon. Coroner Leon Jones said the discovery was made Monday on Romeiser Drive, off of Eisenhower Parkway. Jones said someone walking through the woods found the body and called 911. No...
MACON, GA
WTVM

5 indicted in LaGrange armed robbery, attempted murder

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County grand jury this week returned an indictment on five alleged gang members after evidence was presented by the district attorney’s office and the LaGrange Police Department. Police began the investigation in Summer 2021 following a shooting incident in LaGrange. Authorities say they...
LAGRANGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVM

2 people injured, 2 pets killed in LaGrange house fire

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department is investigating a weekend fire that left two people injured and two dogs dead. Crews were dispatched to the home in the 100 block of Cedar Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday in reference to the blaze with one person still inside the structure. That person was able to escape with assistance from officers with the LaGrange Police Department, who arrived before fire units - according to officials.
LAGRANGE, GA
weisradio.com

34 Year Old Man Arrested After Brandishing a Hatchet

A 34 year old Chattooga County, Georgia man was arrested after allegedly grabbing a hatchet, breaking a vase – and then telling his grandmother “I’m going to bust all the windows out” . Deputies responded to a residence on the Lyerly Highway on Wednesday – and...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Deputies: Jailed man strangled Georgia cellmate to death

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Deputies have charged a middle Georgia inmate with murder after an autopsy determined that another inmate found dead in their cell was strangled. Bibb County deputies say that they found 48-year-old Carlos Delmara Shelley unconscious in his cell on June 3. Attempts by deputies and medical staff to revive him were […]
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Deputies called out to fight at Atrium Health Navicent

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is releasing few details on a reported fight at Atrium Health Navicent overnight. Reports on social media claimed a fight outside the hospital involving a large group spread inside, and witnesses reported seeing guns inside the hospital. By email, the sheriff's...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy