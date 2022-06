After the Broncos' record $4.65 billion sale to the Walton-Penner family, one of Denver's AFC West rivals, the Chargers, could be next on the list of NFL franchises to be sold. That's mostly because of a longstanding legal dispute that continued this week, when the sister of current Chargers owner Dean Spanos filed a lawsuit accusing her brother of "misogynistic" and "financially ruinous" business practices, arguing that the Spanos family has no choice but to sell the team in order to pay off its debts.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO