McQuaid baseball back in state championship game

By Carl Jones
 2 days ago

Class AA State Semifinal

McQuaid 7, Massapequa (VIII) 6

The Knights advance to the state championship for the second time in school history after taking down Massapequa 7-6.

Will Taylor got things started with a three-run triple in which he was able to come home on an error. However, the Chiefs would answer with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the first to tie the game at three.

Massapequa would add another run in the second inning to take a one-run lead. In the fourth inning, the Knights would turn the heat up. An RBI triple from Ed Hall would tie the game at four. Then Will Russotti would knock a single up the middle the give McQuaid the 5-4 lead.

McQuaid will face Fayetteville-Manlius out of the Syracuse area on Saturday, June 11th at 10 a.m. at Binghamton University for all of the marbles.

Class B State Semifinal

Spackenkill (IX) 13, Pal-Mac 3

The Red Raiders had their magical season come to an end in the state semifinals to a quality Spackenkill squad. Pal-Mac trailed 8-0 after the first inning which proved to be too large of a deficit to overcome.

After putting up two runs in the third and one in the fourth, the Red Raiders were able to close the gap to just five runs. However, in the fifth, Spackenkill turned it up a notch adding another five runs.

This was the first time in school history that the Red Raiders had advanced to the final four. Pal-Mac finished off their magical season holding a 24-1 record.

