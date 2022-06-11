North East Gibson Days

Social media icon Brent Terhune makes a one night one show stop in Erie, Pa! Off Constantly Comedy and RandyBillDuck present Brent Terhune for one night only. Brent has been all over social media with insane followings on tiktok, youtube, facebook and instagram and you've seen him on Dry Bar Comedy and headlining clubs across the nation. Featuring will be Erie's own Anthony Morelli who can be seen all over the city and tri-state area local shows, and hosting for the night is Erie's Dan Brady. Doors will open at 7:30, and the show will begin at 8:00 and it is on the 4th floor of PACA. If you need assistance there will be someone to help operate the elevator. It is a BYOB event, but please no glass. Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite for $20, or at the door day of. Any questions please email offconstantlycomedy@gmail.com.

ERIE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO