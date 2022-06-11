ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Teacher at Christian high school arrested after sexting student, trying to sneak him into her home

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1PNv_0g7RID3T00

A teacher at a Christian high school in Florida was arrested after allegedly sexting with a student and trying to sneak him into her home while her husband was away, police said.

Julie Hoover, a 38-year-old teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, was charged Wednesday with one count of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sex with a student after allegedly exchanging explicit messages with an 18-year-old senior student, according to police records obtained by WCTV .

Police were notified by the student’s mother on June 2 after she found the text messages between Hoover and the teenager that were exchanged in March and April.

The mother told deputies Hoover was arranging for her son to come to her home while her husband was at work, according to an arrest report.

Hoover was released from custody Thursday on a $15,000 bond, the outlet reported.

Hoover is a graduate of St. Leo University and has been employed as a mathematics teacher at the school since 2018, according to a LinkedIn profile,

The school has yet to comment on her arrest.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Perry, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Sexting#High School#Mathematics#St Leo University
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy