Caleb Houstan modeling his game after multiple NBA All-Stars

Michigan freshman Caleb Houstan studied plenty of players over the years to develop on the court but singled out three current stars in particular for helping shape his game.

Houstan, a former five-star recruit from the Montverde Academy, was highly regarded entering college. He possesses the physical tools and ideal skillset to succeed, and it is easy to see how he has done well in the past based on the players he models his game after.

The 6-foot-8 forward, speaking after working out with the Toronto Raptors on Friday, named Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson as the players he watches the most.

I watch a lot of dudes but really the three I watch the most are Khris Middleton, Tatum and Klay. Those are my top guys I like taking things from. I just try to take things from them. I like the way all of them play. Obviously, their games are a little bit different, but (I just take) aspects of their games I can see myself doing down the road.

Houstan averaged 10.1 points, four rebounds and 1.4 assists on 35.5% shooting from 3-point range in 34 games last season. He didn’t quite live up to expectations with the Wolverines but is still considered to be a potential first-round pick this year.

The 19-year-old estimated that he has worked out with more than six teams ahead of the draft thus far. His meeting with the Raptors is the only team in that group that has been made public, but it is rumored that Houstan has received a draft promise from a team.

However it works out for Houstan, it is clear teams are still betting on his potential, which made him such a highly-touted prospect entering the college ranks. He will soon have the opportunity to prove that.

