Jacksonville, Fl — It was an awful scene on the Southside Connector just before 1 am today, as a woman was hit and killed and a man sustained critical injuries. Florida Highway Patrol says the woman, identified as a 46-year-old from Jacksonville, had stopped to help the man following a crash. Both were then hit by a third vehicle whose driver failed to see them.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO