Public Health

Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for June 10

By Rodney Lamp
 2 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia . This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday.

For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur and Webster counties.

Active cases of coronavirus in north central WV

Further coronavirus coverage can be found here .

COVID deaths in West Virginia surpass 7,000: DHHR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,306 new COVID cases and two additional deaths on June 13. On Friday, 518 new COVID cases and one additional death were reported.
WV Secretary of State visits Girls State

The 79th annual American Legion Auxiliary Rhododendron Girls State welcomed Mac Warner, the West Virginia Secretary of State, during Monday's luncheon at Davis & Elkins College.
visitmountaineercountry.com

Happy Birthday, West Virginia!

June 20, 1863 marks the date that West Virginia was recognized as the official 35th state in the United States of America.
WTRF- 7News

Severe Storm risk update for Ohio & West Virginia

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has updated the risk for severe weather across our region. An Enhanced Risk for severe weather has been issued for our entire region tonight and tomorrow morning. An Enhanced Risk is a three out of five on the severe weather scale. This is due to showers and […]
How to see the 'strawberry supermoon' in WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — June’s full moon is called the “Strawberry Moon,” and this year’s is a supermoon—which is when the moon appears larger and brighter than normal because it’s closer to Earth in its elliptical orbit, according to NASA. June’s full moon will reach peak illumination at around 7:51 a.m. Tuesday—but it won’t be […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID hospitalizations continue upward trend in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases remained flat from Thursday to Friday in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 2,198 active cases on Friday, up two in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
Williamson Daily News

Bluefield man comes full circle to win 23rd Hatfield McCoy Marathon

WILLIAMSON — Runners competing in the 2022 Hatfield McCoy Marathon on Saturday were treated to overall good conditions as the 23rd edition of the two-state race was completed. The longest running race in West Virginia and Kentucky was hosted by the Tug Valley Road Runners Club and saw another...
globalcirculate.com

Nearly half of WV counties have CDC mask recommendation

CHARLESTON, WV, (WVNS) – The CDC has updated its weekly mask recommendations, and even more counties are included in the at-risk category where masks are recommended. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 518 new COVID cases and one additional death on June 10. There...
WTRF- 7News

Wetzel County hosting cannabis patient sign-up event

The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) will host a public sign-up event for medical cannabis patients from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 29 at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 1202 North State Route 2, New Martinsville, WV, 26155. Patients that have already been certified by a registered physician as having […]
Metro News

West Virginia nears 7,000 COVID-19 deaths in latest DHHR report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is one COVID-19 related death away from reaching 7,000 in total during the pandemic. The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed one COVID-19 death in Friday’s report, to bring the total to 6,999. DHHR has confirmed the death of a 67-year old female from McDowell Coun.
