San Diego, CA

The Padres and Rockies' pitchers actually played a Tic Tac Toe game drawn on the mound

By Charles Curtis
 2 days ago
I’ve seen some Tic Tac Toe games played by NBA fans in my time.

But two MLB pitchers — Chad Kuhl and Joe Musgrove — who used to be Pittsburgh Pirates teammates decided to use the mound on Friday night to play the game ON THE MOUND.

Now, I don’t mean they were there together, playing the game during the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies contest. No, Musgrove started it in one inning, and Kuhl would take his turn in the next half inning.

Seriously, this is delightful! Like I said, not sure if I’ve ever seen this before, but you’ve got to see:

So good!

How will this end?

It looks like the Xs will win … I think that’s Musgrove?

Fans are so happy

