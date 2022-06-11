Cyclists Compete In 1st Round Of Tulsa Tough

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Miss Bricktown Megan Gold was crowned Miss Oklahoma 2022 Saturday night at River Spirit Casino. Gold competed against 35 other candidates for the title and will receive a $25,000 cash scholarship, and represent Oklahoma in the Miss America competition. The top five finalists were first...
Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone is set to perform at Tulsa's BOK Center this fall, the venue announced Monday morning. Malone's "Twelve Carat Tour" will visit Green Country on Friday, October 28, with tickets starting at $39.50. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets...
Saint Francis Tulsa Tough is wrapping up for this year. For members of many teams, this was more than a bike race. Each rider's jersey represents them and their team like a badge of honor. Some of them though, have a deeper meaning. Peter Olejniczak is with Project Echelon, a...
By Buck Ringgold Even with the recently completed high school baseball season, SBLive continues to look at the best players in Oklahoma. In this final segment, we feature the top outfielders across all classifications. This is not meant to be a comprehensive list, as there are numerous great ...
Just about 90 minutes outside of Oklahoma City, you will find another great place to visit in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Oklahoma has plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained on your visit. It is located along the Arkansas River and there are plenty of parks for enjoying the outdoors, museums to gain knowledge on the history of Tulsa, and don’t miss Mothers Road Market for delicious food. Check out our list of things to do in Tulsa with kids below!
TULSA, Okla. — Two members of an Oklahoma City motorcycle club were arrested Saturday night after they lead Tulsa police on a chase on their ATV’s, Tulsa police said in a press release. Tulsa police said residents reported a large group of dirt bike and ATV riders were...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been called by some a lunchbox on wheels. It may not be a flattering descriptor, but one that Canoo CEO Tony Aquila says will fall away quickly when someone starts a test drive. "The car system has always sold you from a distance. What...
A local nonprofit is warning about keeping pets safe in dangerously hot temperatures. The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals (OAA) said in a Facebook post, volunteers were informed of a dog outside with a wire cord around its neck, struggling in the heat. OAA said Manchitas was tied up, and couldn’t...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says the Stroud service plaza on Turner Turnpike near Chandler has no power. "Those traveling westbound on the Turner Turnpike may want to fill their gas tank before hitting the road between Oklahoma City and Tulsa," OTA said in a press release. " The service plaza at Stroud is without electricity, meaning fuel pumps are not working and the McDonald's restaurant cannot prepare food."
UPDATE: Police say the suspect was not in the home. They have his identity and will attempt to take him into custody at another time. Police say they are responding to a standoff at a home in northwest Oklahoma City on Monday night. The incident is occurring near northwest 63rd...
A new program is helping provide fresh groceries to seniors delivered to their doorstep. Modus Delivers launched at the beginning of the month. "So, we haven't seen anything else like this in Tulsa,” said Modus Executive Director Leslie Neal-Emery. Modus is a non-profit that helps people with transportation like...
Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said power has been restored to over 3,000 customers Sunday afternoon. A spokesman for PSO said the heat-related issues caused the outage. The areas affected were between East 41st Street and East Admiral Place in Tulsa. For a live look at the outages, click...
