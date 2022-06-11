ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyclists Compete In 1st Round Of Tulsa Tough

By News On 6
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Tough is now underway,...

www.news9.com

KTUL

Miss Oklahoma crowned at River Spirit Casino

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Miss Bricktown Megan Gold was crowned Miss Oklahoma 2022 Saturday night at River Spirit Casino. Gold competed against 35 other candidates for the title and will receive a $25,000 cash scholarship, and represent Oklahoma in the Miss America competition. The top five finalists were first...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Former OU student crowned as new Miss Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new Miss Oklahoma was crowned over the weekend. Megan Gold, who held the title of Miss Bricktown, earned the new title Saturday night. Gold graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology. She earned a $25,000 cash scholarship. Miss Oklahoma...
news9.com

Cooking Corner: Cowboy Candy

TULSA, Oklahoma - If you're craving something savory, today is your lucky day. Carolyn Piguet from Piguet's Prime Time joined the News On 6 at 4 p.m. show to share her recipe for Cowboy Candy.
news9.com

Post Malone To Perform In Tulsa This Fall

Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone is set to perform at Tulsa's BOK Center this fall, the venue announced Monday morning. Malone's "Twelve Carat Tour" will visit Green Country on Friday, October 28, with tickets starting at $39.50. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets...
news9.com

Saint Francis Tulsa Tough Races Wrap Up For 2022

Saint Francis Tulsa Tough is wrapping up for this year. For members of many teams, this was more than a bike race. Each rider's jersey represents them and their team like a badge of honor. Some of them though, have a deeper meaning. Peter Olejniczak is with Project Echelon, a...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New Miss Oklahoma crowned Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
globalmunchkins.com

15 Awesome Things To Do In Tulsa With Kids you’ll Love!

Just about 90 minutes outside of Oklahoma City, you will find another great place to visit in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Oklahoma has plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained on your visit. It is located along the Arkansas River and there are plenty of parks for enjoying the outdoors, museums to gain knowledge on the history of Tulsa, and don’t miss Mothers Road Market for delicious food. Check out our list of things to do in Tulsa with kids below!
KTUL

NewsChannel 8 test drives a Canoo for the first time

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been called by some a lunchbox on wheels. It may not be a flattering descriptor, but one that Canoo CEO Tony Aquila says will fall away quickly when someone starts a test drive. "The car system has always sold you from a distance. What...
KTUL

Stroud service plaza between Tulsa and Oklahoma City without power, no fuel

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says the Stroud service plaza on Turner Turnpike near Chandler has no power. "Those traveling westbound on the Turner Turnpike may want to fill their gas tank before hitting the road between Oklahoma City and Tulsa," OTA said in a press release. " The service plaza at Stroud is without electricity, meaning fuel pumps are not working and the McDonald's restaurant cannot prepare food."
news9.com

Tulsa Area Non-Profit 'Modus Delivers' Helping Seniors Get Fresh Groceries

A new program is helping provide fresh groceries to seniors delivered to their doorstep. Modus Delivers launched at the beginning of the month. "So, we haven't seen anything else like this in Tulsa,” said Modus Executive Director Leslie Neal-Emery. Modus is a non-profit that helps people with transportation like...
news9.com

Power Restored To Over 3,000 People Near Fairgrounds, PSO Says

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said power has been restored to over 3,000 customers Sunday afternoon. A spokesman for PSO said the heat-related issues caused the outage. The areas affected were between East 41st Street and East Admiral Place in Tulsa. For a live look at the outages, click...
