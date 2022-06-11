ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Kerr had the simplest, funniest answer to a Steph Curry question in the middle of Game 4

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wm9KY_0g7RF99500

In-game interviews with coaches sometimes don’t result in anything of note (remember the days when Gregg Popovich would give one-word answers? Those were fun!).

But that was not the case on Friday night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Steph Curry was off to a hot start, and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked by Lisa Salters about what was the reason behind the superstar guard’s great game so far.

Kerr’s answer?

“He’s really good at basketball,” he said with a smile.

That’s pretty much it, right? No other way to explain it than that.

NBA fans loved it:

Here's what he said

“He’s really good at basketball.”

Everyone loved it

NBA
