DORAL, Fla. – A Tennessee woman claimed she struck and injured two pedestrians in Doral over the weekend because she was in “fear for her life.”. According to police, Danlesha Nicole Hall, 30, of Nashville, was driving a rental car, a white Ford Fusion, when she fled the scene after hitting another car at Northwest 87th Avenue and 32nd Street.

DORAL, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO