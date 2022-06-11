ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Why Robert Williams got the 'Time Lord' nickname when he joined the Celtics

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2joXCo_0g7REo5i00

Robert Williams is a key part of the Boston Celtics, a shot-blocker and rebounder in the middle who is having a great NBA Finals just four years after the franchise selected him 27th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.

But you may be here because you’re wondering why he’s called “Time Lord.” It’s an awesome nickname, but it’s kind of weird, right?

Here’s the thing: The story behind it is kind of hilarious in hindsight.

Back in his rookie year, Williams missed his first conference call with reporters because he overslept and missed a flight to Boston. With fans ripping on Williams, a Celtics die-hard named Ryan Hebert decided to turn Williams into someone who didn’t operate under normal time laws.

From Mass Live back in 2018, Hebert said this:

“So (we) started joking that he wasn’t late, he was operating on a different timeline concurrent to the one we are in, as evidenced by the fact that I knew he was a Celtic two years before he was a Celtic. And we would do it with people taking themselves really seriously and they’d get very mad at us for thinking they were too uptight. So from there he became a T I M E L O R D, like the characters in Doctor Who whose time travel can tie together terrible holes in the plot of a shoddy script.”

Williams has taken it on and owned it. From Sky Sports:

“So when I when I got drafted, I missed a press conference over the phone,” Williams III told Sky Sports. “So I missed the press conference over the phone or whatever. And they start calling me ‘Time Lord’, like being late. But I got on the court playing and it was saying like, ‘Oh, he’s stopping time to go over there and block shots’, so, I can’t hate on that it was decent. I liked it. I’ve been rocking with ‘Time Lord’ ever since.”

There you have it.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game 5: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals from the Chase Center. The Celtics will look to bounce back after a 107-97 loss in game four, they will need Al Horford and Jayson Tatum to step up and take control of the series. Meanwhile, Steph Curry and company will look for another solid performance after putting up 43 points on the road to even up the series.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC basketball standout is reportedly on trade block

It appears as if former UNC basketball standout Danny Green is going to have a new home next season in the NBA. After spending another season in Philadelphia, the 76ers are reportedly shopping the forward ahead of the 2022 NBA draft later this month. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor released his annual draft guide focusing on this year and he had an interesting nugget regarding the 76ers. He has Philadelphia drafting Blake Wesley out of Notre Dame at No. 23 overall but in there noted that Green is a player that is being brought up in trade talks including the No. 23 overall...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA fans crushed referee Tony Brothers for calling a foul on an obvious Jordan Poole flop

Theoretically, the NBA Finals should have the league’s best referees working the games. The NBA, instead, opted to give Tony Brothers a Game 5 assignment. The controversial official was having a quiet night (by his standards) for much of the Game 5 matchup between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. But that all changed in the fourth quarter.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jayson Tatum's father Justin doubted whether the Celtics might make the playoffs early in the 2021-22 NBA season

If you were among the fans of the Boston Celtics who did not see them making it to the NBA Finals while the team slogged through the first half of the 2021-22 season as a .500 ball club, don’t be too hard on yourself — you were far from alone. In fact, even All-NBA Celtics forward Jayson Tatum‘s father Justin wasn’t sure they’d make the postseason, never mind the 2022 Finals.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Italian forward Gabriele Procida to remain in NBA draft

Gabriele Procida, a 6-foot-7 forward from Fortitudo Bologna in Italy, will reportedly remain in the 2022 NBA draft, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Procida, who was born in Italy, averaged 6.9 points and three rebounds on 38.3% shooting from 3-point range in 26 games this season. He produced perhaps his best game of the year on Dec. 13, recording a season-high 19 points and seven rebounds.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis makes surprise trip to see current UNC commits

While UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis is in the middle of a key offseason, he continues to show support for future Tar Heels all around the country. In this case, he even went outside of the country to visit two key future North Carolina prospects. Team USA Basketball is in the middle of the FIBA Americas Championship down in Tijuana and are fresh off of a semi-final win on Saturday. But, earlier this week, Davis made a visit to watch and support incoming UNC freshman Seth Trimble and 2023 UNC commit GG Jackson, both on the USA roster. Even though both players...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy