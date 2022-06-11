ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Attempted Murder convict flees court before verdict

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32oDSK_0g7REhud00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police are searching for a man convicted of attempted murder. Officials said Michael Green fled the Albany County Supreme Court before his verdict was read on Friday.

Green, 36, was found guilty of Attempted Murder and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. The district attorney’s office said Green fired multiple rounds from a handgun at a home on Old Loudon Road in Colonie during a drive-by in April 2020. There were several people in the house at the time, including children.

Green faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced. A bench warrant for his arrest has been issued.

