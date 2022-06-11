Attempted Murder convict flees court before verdict

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Police are searching for a man convicted of attempted murder. Officials said Michael Green fled the Albany County Supreme Court before his verdict was read on Friday.

Green, 36, was found guilty of Attempted Murder and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. The district attorney’s office said Green fired multiple rounds from a handgun at a home on Old Loudon Road in Colonie during a drive-by in April 2020. There were several people in the house at the time, including children.

Green faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced. A bench warrant for his arrest has been issued.

