Bayonne to fundraise for family grieving brothers who drowned at indoor pool

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Fundraising efforts are underway to help the Bayonne family who are grieving the two brothers who drowned at an indoor pool.

Lincoln Community School Pool remained closed Friday night and will be closed until further notice according to a sign on the door.

The two brothers drowned there during community swim hours.

The investigation continues, but according to Bayonne Police, witnesses told them the teens were in the deep end of the pool, which was closed, and they appeared to be in distress.

There were lifeguards on duty at the time, but by the time lifeguards got to them and started CPR, it was too late.

Both were taken to Bayonne medical center where they were pronounced dead.

The Bayonne Board of Education said on Twitter there would be support services for students and staff and they encouraged anyone who needs those resources to use them.

In his weekly briefing, Mayor Jimmy Davis talked about the incident. He called it an unspeakable tragedy and asked for patience as the police investigate.

"We are all numb as we try to process this tragedy and I ask that everyone please say a prayer for our neighbors who are suffering so much at this time," Davis said. "Please be patient as the police and the BOE investigate exactly what occurred."

The Bayonne Board of Education also said on Twitter there will be fundraising efforts this weekend.

They'll be collecting gift cards for the family of the two teens at the ice rink behind Bayonne High School.

Residents can drop off gift cards Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

Comments / 2

