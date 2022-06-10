ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, IN

Liberty adjust to Fever defense, pull away in second half for win

By Wilson Moore, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

The Fever entered Friday’s game against New York with a clear plan to stop Sabrina Ionescu.

Interim coach Carlos Knox said pregame he wanted to make the Liberty’s leading scorer uncomfortable. When the ball screen came for Ionescu on the wing during the game, the screener’s defender would pop out aggressively to double-team the third-year guard well beyond the 3-point line. It forced Ionescu  into a choice: try to dribble through two Fever players, or float a difficult pass over the defense and into the lane.

Neither option had much success. Ionescu finished the game with 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting and four turnovers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZzwnK_0g7RDSep00

But in the absence of Ionescu’s usual production, Natasha Howard came alive. The former Fever draft pick scored from all parts of the floor, posting up smaller players and knocking down 3-pointers on her way to 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Liberty carved up the Fever in a 97-83 win.

“Natasha’s a very good veteran, and she understands angles, she understands how to match up against smaller players, younger players,” Knox said. “She was very effective because of just her experience, so she learned and understood how to make moves against younger players.”

Ionescu and the Liberty (5-8) adjusted to the Fever’s game plan with improved ball movement in the second half. Instead of going straight to the basket, Ionsecu passed to the vacancy left by the doubling defender. The Fever then had to scramble to get back or rotate another player over, leaving the corner open. New York shot 68% in the second half, including 11-of-17 from beyond the arc.

“We have to adjust quicker than what we did,” forward Victoria Vivians said. “They was knocking everything down, so I guess we had to die by it because we didn’t live by it.”

The Fever took a five-point lead into halftime, sparked by a temporarily well-executed defensive game plan, Kelsey Mitchell’s usual offensive production and Emily Engstler’s all-around game.

Engstler was the catalyst for much of Indiana’s (3-12) energy in the half. She was often the second defender getting in Ionescu’s face 40 feet from the basket. Offensively, she crashed the offensive boards (three of her seven). She added 6 points and was plus-three in 17 minutes before leaving with an injury to her ribs. Knox didn’t have an update postgame.

An 11-3 New York run to begin the second half quickly killed any good will from a productive first two quarters. The Liberty never trailed after gaining the lead in the third quarter.

As the Fever’s perimeter defense was getting exposed by the Liberty’s ball movement, Indiana also didn’t have anyone to guard 6-11 center Han Xu. She had 16 points and, while knocking down two 3s, provided an inside presence to balance Howard’s production from the wing.

“He had a different mindset going into the game,” Knox said. “We didn’t think that she would be such a presence, but she ended up being something that we really had to deal with.”

The sum of it all was another defensive misfire from a team that has allowed at least 85 points in 13 of its 15 games this season. The Fever have lost five in a row.

“We just gotta buy in,” Vivians said. “We gotta come out and punch people first and not let them punch us. We’ll go on a run, they’ll go on a run. They’ll keep going on a run, they’ll keep going on a run. We just gotta get stops. We gotta get better as a team.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Liberty adjust to Fever defense, pull away in second half for win

