Hollywood, FL

Have you seen this man? Hollywood PD search for suspect in sexual assault

By CBS Miami Team
 2 days ago

MIAMI - The Hollywood Police Department is searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman early Friday morning.

Police said it happened at around 4 a.m., as the victim began walking to her place of employment, in the 300 block of South Park Road.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s, with a medium build, and approximately 6 feet in height.

Police said was wearing a sweatshirt, shorts, and a blue mask.

Surveillance photos captured a good image, showing the man's face.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567.

