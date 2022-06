Red Sox pitching prospect Josh Winckowski has been named International League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 6-12, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday. Winckowski’s latest start for Triple-A Worcester came in the nightcap of a day-night doubleheader against the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field last Wednesday. The right-hander scattered just three hits and one walk to go along with six strikeouts over seven scoreless and dominant innings to lead the WooSox to a 9-0 win.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO