ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Strider fans 8, Braves top Pirates for 9th straight win

By CHARLES ODUM - AP Sports Writer
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNrUT_0g7RB3zZ00

ATLANTA (AP) – Spencer Strider outpitched Roansy Contreras in a matchup of hard-throwing rookies, Dansby Swanson had three hits, including a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 for their ninth straight win.

The winning streak is the National League’s longest this season. Houston and the New York Yankees have had 11-game streaks.

Strider allowed only four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

Strider, making his first home start and only his third overall, pitched into the sixth inning for the first time.

Contreras allowed four runs, three earned, in 4 2/3 innings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tennessee Baseball Manager Reacts To Shocking Upset Loss

The Tennessee Volunteers aren't going to Omaha. Notre Dame eliminated the top-seeded squad from the NCAA's college baseball super regionals with a 7-3 upset on Sunday. Down 3-1 after six, the Fighting Irish scored three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to stun the Volunteers in Knoxville. Per...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Homer, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Massive College Baseball Upset

After enjoying a great deal of the Women's College World Series, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was also impressed with the men on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Herby shouted out the Fighting Irish following their series-clinching win over the Vols. "Incredible accomplishment by Notre Dame baseball taking 2 of 3 against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Crew chief releases statement on Tennessee baseball star Drew Gilbert's ejection

Baseball not only lost the opening of the super-regional to Notre Dame. They also lost one of their star players to an ejection and suspension in game two of the series while facing elimination on Saturday. Center fielder Drew Gilbert was tossed from the game in the fifth inning when he disagreed with a strike call in extravagant fashion, apparently cursing out the official.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Son Of Former MLB Star Ray Knight Dead At 42

Former MLB Star Ray Knight received some awful news on Saturday after his son Brooks passed away. He was just 42 years old. Mets PR spokesman Jay Horwitz released a statement following the tragic news as all of his former teammates were heartbroken by this news. "Sending condolences to Ray...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Homer
The Spun

Look: The SEC Made College Baseball History On Saturday

The SEC is well-represented in the NCAA's college baseball tournament. On Saturday, the conference dominated during super-regional play. As noted by the SEC's Twitter page, it was the first time a conference ever went 5-0 during this stage. Texas A&M became the first team to punch a ticket to Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The National League#The New York Yankees#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

ESPN Computer Believes 4 Teams Could Go Undefeated

The 2022 college football season is nearly upon us. The start of the 2022 college football regular season is now less than three months away. It should be a great one. Do any teams have a legitimate chance of going undefeated during the 2022 regular season?. According to ESPN's Football...
TECHNOLOGY
FOX Sports

Brieske gets 1st big league win, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes had three hits in his return from the injured list and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Mets play the Angels leading series 1-0

LINE: Mets -135, Angels +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels. Los Angeles is 28-32 overall and 16-17 at home. The Angels have a 10-21 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Mullins leads Orioles against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

LINE: Blue Jays -303, Orioles +246; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Cedric Mullins had four hits against the Royals on Sunday. Toronto has gone 18-10 at home and 35-24 overall. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging...
BALTIMORE, MD
WKBN

WKBN

34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy