Strider fans 8, Braves top Pirates for 9th straight win

ATLANTA (AP) – Spencer Strider outpitched Roansy Contreras in a matchup of hard-throwing rookies, Dansby Swanson had three hits, including a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 for their ninth straight win.



The winning streak is the National League’s longest this season. Houston and the New York Yankees have had 11-game streaks.



Strider allowed only four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in 5 2/3 scoreless innings.



Strider, making his first home start and only his third overall, pitched into the sixth inning for the first time.



Contreras allowed four runs, three earned, in 4 2/3 innings.

