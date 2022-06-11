Ohio County features fun Friday night events

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Pride held its fourth annual family-friendly PrideFest on Saturday at Parkersburg City Park. Crowds of people could be seen enjoying food, friends, vendor booths and live entertainment. Musical acts included Smokestack Betty, the cast of Shout presented by the Actors Guild of Parkersburg, Ryann Province and...
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Master Gardeners of Belmont County will be holding their annual plant swap at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the fairgrounds. Community members are encouraged to bring a plant from their personal garden to trade plants with other local gardeners. Master gardeners will also be...
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) The historic Imperial Glass Company held its 46th annual National Imperial Glass Collectors’ Convention and festival on Saturday. Sellers and buyers flooded the museum in Bellaire and the lawn outside where beautiful displays of collectable glassware were being sold. Kathy Turner is the President of the National Imperial Glass Collectors’ […]
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chenoweth ford in Clarksburg held its 2nd annual car show Sunday. All types of cars filled the parking lot. It was a great place to socialize, play cornhole and eat. The top place car owners received trophies for their cars. Financial Manager Joseph Vaughn says it’s...
WEIRTON, WV — Sunday was Youth Day at the Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly in Weirton. The youth served in a variety of roles including as usher. Those in attendance also hearing from Elder Denzeil Tubbs, who shared a message geared to everyone but especially young people. “We need the...
Praise in the Park was held at the North End ball field in Steubenville where several gathered for an uplifting afternoon. "Today was personal," Pastor Ruth Winfred said. "Being a native of Weirton of West Virginia, coming from this tri-state area. I wanted to come home because I visited the park so many times in my younger days. We used to hang out and do things we probably shouldn't have been doing but here I am 30 years later serving god, pastor ordained and loving sharing that with the people here."
BELMONT COUNTY OHIO, (WTRF)–The 3rd annual Charity Catfish Extravaganza Fishing Tournament kicks off in Belmont County this evening. At the Bellaire, Ohio river boat launch, participants began registering and preparing for the competition. Fishermen can head out Saturday at 7 p.m. and weigh-ins begin at 11p.m. All of the proceeds will benefit the youth of […]
There are some really incredible destinations hidden throughout the state of Ohio. One of these hidden gems is the Cherry Valley Coke Ovens in the small town of Leetonia. Constructed in 1866 as part of the Leetonia Iron and Coal Company, the coke ovens, blast furnaces, and mill were an economic powerhouse in the area.
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston County, Jefferson County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced that distribution times for...
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — With the national average price of gas now over $5 a gallon, drivers are finding themselves having to cut their travels shorts, especially those with summer plans. Gas prices are showing no signs of going down as drivers are hitting the road for summer vacations...
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rhino Storage Group debuts their premier smart facility in the “Path of Progress” district in the Gateway Development located in Morgantown, West Virginia. The brand new 88,000 sq ft facility is located at 5800 Nancy D. Drive, in Morgantown, West Virginia 26501 and is Rhino Storage Group’s first “ground-up” build in West Virginia as well as the first high-end smart facility in Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County public pool has reopened with a half-million dollars of improvements. The Camp Muffly Pool pool near Morgantown opened earlier this week for the first time since 2019. The $500,000 investment is the largest improvement project at the pool since it was built in 1953 for about $50,000.
There's nothing quite like the beach on a hot summer day. The wind in your hair, the sand between your toes, and the sound of the waves crashing in the distance can ease even the most stressed-out mind.
WHEELING, W.Va. — The annual Good Samaritan Award has been announced. After 14 years of solo winners, the Women's Giving Circle is the first group to receive the award. They are a non-profit group set on a mission to raise money for women services that empower females. They started...
Locals raise safety concerns following the most recent drowing at Tygart River, a popular hang-out spot for teens. Tyrion Terrell Jackson Thompson, an 18-year-old boy from Detroit, Michigan, fatally drowned Wednesday, June 2 after a failed water rescue attempt in Arden, West Virginia. The “Party Rock” located off Arden Road...
Comments / 0