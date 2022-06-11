ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Ohio County features fun Friday night events

By WTOV Staff
WTOV 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A few fun events took place in Ohio County on Friday, one being the...

wtov9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg gathering brings Pride and joy to City Park

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Pride held its fourth annual family-friendly PrideFest on Saturday at Parkersburg City Park. Crowds of people could be seen enjoying food, friends, vendor booths and live entertainment. Musical acts included Smokestack Betty, the cast of Shout presented by the Actors Guild of Parkersburg, Ryann Province and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

Plant swap to be held in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Master Gardeners of Belmont County will be holding their annual plant swap at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the fairgrounds. Community members are encouraged to bring a plant from their personal garden to trade plants with other local gardeners. Master gardeners will also be...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

46th Annual National Imperial Glass Collectors’ Convention

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) The historic Imperial Glass Company held its 46th annual National Imperial Glass Collectors’ Convention and festival on Saturday.   Sellers and buyers flooded the museum in Bellaire and the lawn outside where beautiful displays of collectable glassware were being sold.   Kathy Turner is the President of the National Imperial Glass Collectors’ […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Chenoweth Ford holds 2nd annual car show

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chenoweth ford in Clarksburg held its 2nd annual car show Sunday. All types of cars filled the parking lot. It was a great place to socialize, play cornhole and eat. The top place car owners received trophies for their cars. Financial Manager Joseph Vaughn says it’s...
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Wheeling, WV
Government
Ohio County, WV
Government
City
Wheeling, WV
County
Ohio County, WV
WTOV 9

Youth Day 2022 held at Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly

WEIRTON, WV — Sunday was Youth Day at the Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly in Weirton. The youth served in a variety of roles including as usher. Those in attendance also hearing from Elder Denzeil Tubbs, who shared a message geared to everyone but especially young people. “We need the...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Praise at the Park uplifts Steubenville

Praise in the Park was held at the North End ball field in Steubenville where several gathered for an uplifting afternoon. "Today was personal," Pastor Ruth Winfred said. "Being a native of Weirton of West Virginia, coming from this tri-state area. I wanted to come home because I visited the park so many times in my younger days. We used to hang out and do things we probably shouldn't have been doing but here I am 30 years later serving god, pastor ordained and loving sharing that with the people here."
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Bellaire Charity Catfish Extravaganza, Who’s got the biggest catch?

BELMONT COUNTY OHIO, (WTRF)–The 3rd annual Charity Catfish Extravaganza Fishing Tournament kicks off in Belmont County this evening.   At the Bellaire, Ohio river boat launch, participants began registering and preparing for the competition. Fishermen can head out Saturday at 7 p.m. and weigh-ins begin at 11p.m. All of the proceeds will benefit the youth of […]
BELLAIRE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#The Wheeling Park Funfest#Brew Nights
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston County, Jefferson County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced that distribution times for...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Maryland couple halts trip west in Ohio due to gas prices

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — With the national average price of gas now over $5 a gallon, drivers are finding themselves having to cut their travels shorts, especially those with summer plans. Gas prices are showing no signs of going down as drivers are hitting the road for summer vacations...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
getnews.info

“Path of Progress” Receives First High-End Smart Facility in Morgantown’s Gateway Development with Rhino Self Storage

Morgantown, West Virginia – Rhino Storage Group debuts their premier smart facility in the “Path of Progress” district in the Gateway Development located in Morgantown, West Virginia. The brand new 88,000 sq ft facility is located at 5800 Nancy D. Drive, in Morgantown, West Virginia 26501 and is Rhino Storage Group’s first “ground-up” build in West Virginia as well as the first high-end smart facility in Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Fresh look for an old friend; Camp Muffly pool reopens near Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County public pool has reopened with a half-million dollars of improvements. The Camp Muffly Pool pool near Morgantown opened earlier this week for the first time since 2019. The $500,000 investment is the largest improvement project at the pool since it was built in 1953 for about $50,000.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Youth Service Systems will honor group with Good Samaritan Award

WHEELING, W.Va. — The annual Good Samaritan Award has been announced. After 14 years of solo winners, the Women's Giving Circle is the first group to receive the award. They are a non-profit group set on a mission to raise money for women services that empower females. They started...
WHEELING, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Drowning at the Arden ‘Party Rock’ sparks controversy

Locals raise safety concerns following the most recent drowing at Tygart River, a popular hang-out spot for teens. Tyrion Terrell Jackson Thompson, an 18-year-old boy from Detroit, Michigan, fatally drowned Wednesday, June 2 after a failed water rescue attempt in Arden, West Virginia. The “Party Rock” located off Arden Road...
PHILIPPI, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy