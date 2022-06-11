Ohio County features fun Friday night events

Praise in the Park was held at the North End ball field in Steubenville where several gathered for an uplifting afternoon. "Today was personal," Pastor Ruth Winfred said. "Being a native of Weirton of West Virginia, coming from this tri-state area. I wanted to come home because I visited the park so many times in my younger days. We used to hang out and do things we probably shouldn't have been doing but here I am 30 years later serving god, pastor ordained and loving sharing that with the people here."

STEUBENVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO