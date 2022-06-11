ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Joint County Council/Los Alamos Public Schools Board Meeting Set For Monday

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 2 days ago

The Los Alamos County Council and the Los Alamos Public School Board will hold a joint meeting on Monday,...

losalamosreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
losalamosreporter.com

Leadership Los Alamos Issues Call For Class Of 2023 Applicants

Leadership Los Alamos (LLA) is seeking applicants for the LLA Class of 2023. The program begins Sept. 23. Applications are due by July 15. Leadership Los Alamos (LLA) is a unique opportunity for individuals who live or work in Los Alamos County and are committed to assuming roles of responsibility in civic, charitable, and governmental organizations in the region. Class participants will greatly expand their knowledge of the community and develop or enhance their leadership skills.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Little Studio On The Mesa Is Open: Official Ribbon-Cutting June 16

Little Studio on the Mesa is open and the official ribbon-cutting is set for 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 16. Located at 113 Longview Drive in White Rock, the Little Studio is part retail gallery/classroom/artist studio and drop in art activity center. Hours for upcoming days are: Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Courtesy photo.
WHITE ROCK, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Alamos, NM
Government
City
Los Alamos, NM
City
Piñon, NM
City
Pinon, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County Departments To Participate In Functional Emergency Exercise June 14 Simulating Threat To Los Alamos Canyon Dam

Los Alamos County’s law enforcement, first responders, dispatchers, and staff from other County departments will participate in a functional emergency exercise on Tuesday, June 14. Developed by the Department of Public Utilities, the exercise simulates a threat to the Los Alamos Canyon Dam. The exercise will test the viability...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LANL To Lease Light Lab Space At 81 Camino From Central Park Square, LLC

LANL has announced that it will lease 81 Camino Entrada, seen here, for light lab space. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos National Laboratory announced in a news release Monday that it will lease approximately 20,000 square feet of light lab space at 81 Camino Entrada, the former home of the Viome Laboratory. The property is owned by Central Park Square, LLC.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Schools#Joint County Council#Chamisa#Pi On Elementary Schools#Council Chambers
losalamosreporter.com

County: Let The Library Help You Find The Perfect Read For Pride Month

The staff of Los Alamos County Library System is pleased to present Read Books with Pride: An Evening of LGBTQ+ Literature on Thursday, June 23 from 7 to 8pm. Let the library help you find the perfect read in honor of Pride Month. From today’s most acclaimed queer poetry to lesbian romance set right here in Los Alamos, join us for a night of reading recommendations. You are invited to share your own book suggestions or just come to listen.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

New Pride 2022 Message Painted On White Rock

The white rock has again been re-painted Saturday to celebrate Pride 2022 which runs June 11-19 in Los Alamos County. Pictured is David Daniel who along with other members and supporters of Los Alamos Pride, re-painted the rock. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Pride Message On White Rock Painted Over Again Saturday Evening

The 2022 Pride message on the White Rock rock was again painted over Saturday evening. This time no message was painted on the rock, it was just painted with gray paint, indicating that it was not being repainted for a special event. Members of the community reported to the Los Alamos Reporter that they had been able to observe a man painting the rock live on https://rumble.com/embed/v14dg8a/?pub=10zuwn. Courtesy photo.
WHITE ROCK, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Neighbors Sue Mother And Daughter Over ‘Combustible Materials’ To Be Used For Adjoining Fence

Los Alamos residents Una Smith and James Szinger have filed a lawsuit in First Judicial District Court against their next door neighbors on Manhattan Loop, Karen Rigg and her daughter Lori Rigg. Smith and Szinger are seeking a preliminary injunction preventing the Riggs from altering a joint fence between the two properties and requiring them to restore the property to its “pre-violation condition”.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
losalamosreporter.com

Larry Baca Memorial Scholarship Awarded To Ryan Aldaz

The Los Alamos Public Schools Foundation announces Ryan Aldaz as the winner of the Larry Baca Memorial Scholarship this year. This scholarship is awarded to students who have participated in track or cross country at Los Alamos High School. The scholarship is named for Larry Baca, a renowned coach in...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

PED’s Literacy & Humanities Bureau Celebrates NM Year Of Literacy At Summer Convening In Albuquerque

New Zealand-born Hamish Brewer, a National Association of Elementary School Principals National Distinguished Principal and Virginia Principal of the Year, was a keynote speaker at the Literacy and Humanities Bureau Summer Convening held this week at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The Public Education Department event drew more than 300 educators from throughout New Mexico. Photo courtesy PED.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Community Invited To Giant Indoor Yard Sale At Immaculate Heart Of Mary Church Saturday Morning

Youth pilgrims of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church invite the community to browse their giant yard sale, Saturday June 11, 7am-12 noon at 3700 Canyon Road, Los Alamos. Shoppers can search the parish hall for items to stock the kitchen, including cookware and small appliances still in box. Find a lawnmower or tools for the yard. For fun, check out the sporting goods, DVDs, puzzles, games, and costumes. Electronics, decor, and clothes for the whole family round out the assortment. Come by and see what treasures you can find! The youth thank all those who have supported their fundraising efforts as they prepare for their pilgrimage to World Youth Day in 2023. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LANL: LANSCE Has Unique Capabilities For Science And National Security

Inspecting the drift tube LINAC section of proton beam at LANSCE. Photo Courtesy LANL. In early June 1972, the world’s most intense proton beam was delivered through nearly a mile of vacuum tanks at the new Los Alamos Meson Physics Facility, now known as the Los Alamos Neutron Science Center, or LANSCE. As the facility has evolved over five decades, that proton beam is now delivered to five state-of-the-art experimental areas, a capability that makes the accelerator on the Pajarito Plateau unique among its peers.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

How To Get Rich Quick

If you’re paying attention, you’ve probably seen more listings, more price reductions, and longer time-on-market for real estate, and not just in Los Alamos. Redditors are warning each other about “not catching falling knives” in crypto. At time of writing, year-to-date on the S&P is down some 19%.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Midnight Fire Saturday Evening Update

Aerial view of the Midnight Fire which has burned 3,500 acres north of El Rito. Photo Courtesy Carson National Forest. Acres: 3,500 | Containment: 0% | Total personnel: 200 | Start Date: June 9, 2022 | Cause: Under Investigation | Start Point: 8 miles NNE of El Rito in Rio Arriba County | Fuels: Heavy mixed conifer, ponderosa pine, brush, and grass.
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy