Joint County Council/Los Alamos Public Schools Board Meeting Set For Monday

Youth pilgrims of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church invite the community to browse their giant yard sale, Saturday June 11, 7am-12 noon at 3700 Canyon Road, Los Alamos. Shoppers can search the parish hall for items to stock the kitchen, including cookware and small appliances still in box. Find a lawnmower or tools for the yard. For fun, check out the sporting goods, DVDs, puzzles, games, and costumes. Electronics, decor, and clothes for the whole family round out the assortment. Come by and see what treasures you can find! The youth thank all those who have supported their fundraising efforts as they prepare for their pilgrimage to World Youth Day in 2023. Courtesy photo.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO