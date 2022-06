It appears a few major stars in AEW will not be appearing at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, namely the Lucha Bros and Andrade el Idolo. Luchablog reports that according to sources close to the situation, Andrade was originally booked for the show but will not be appearing at Forbidden Door. The site has also confirmed that Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix won’t be appearing at the event.

