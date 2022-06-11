ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Strider fans 8, Braves top Pirates 4-2 for 9th straight win

By GEORGE HENRY, AP
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UFsxp_0g7RAJ4900
JT Brubaker Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Spencer Strider outpitched Roansy Contreras in a matchup of hard-throwing rookies, Dansby Swanson had three hits, including a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 for their ninth straight win.

The winning streak is the National League’s longest this season. Houston and the New York Yankees have had 11-game streaks.

Strider allowed only four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

Strider, making his first home start and only his third overall, pitched into the sixth inning for the first time.

Contreras allowed four runs, three earned, in 4 2/3 innings.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Albies Slam Leads Braves to 10th in Row, 10-4 Over Pirates

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. still sees plenty of room for improvement as the Atlanta Braves keep winning. “We’re going to keep grinding and growing," Acuña said through a translator. “Baseball is all about highs and lows. It’s just part of it, but I think we’re going to keep doing our part and keep grinding and playing hard and hopefully we can keep winning."
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Mets play the Angels leading series 1-0

LINE: Mets -135, Angels +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels. Los Angeles is 28-32 overall and 16-17 at home. The Angels have a 10-21 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Homer, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX Sports

Brieske gets 1st big league win, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes had three hits in his return from the injured list and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Could the Braves accomplish this rare MLB feat for home runs?

Over this 11-game win streak, the Braves have had some timely home runs. It feels like everyone is hitting, and even guys who have struggled like Adam Duvall are finding green grass. William Contreras and Michael Harris II have been a big part of the resurgence as well. The ball is flying out of the yard, but can everyone in this lineup sustain this strong stretch?
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves Still Alive to Win NL East Despite Early Struggles

My oh my, a lot can change in a couple of weeks, eh?. At the end of May, the Atlanta Braves stood at 23-27, at risk at losing any hope of a National League East divisional crown as the New York Mets looked like perhaps the best team in baseball.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Homer
FOX Sports

Mullins leads Orioles against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

LINE: Blue Jays -303, Orioles +246; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Cedric Mullins had four hits against the Royals on Sunday. Toronto has gone 18-10 at home and 35-24 overall. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Pirates look to break 5-game skid, play the Braves

LINE: Braves -258, Pirates +210; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates aim to stop their five-game losing streak with a victory against the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta is 33-27 overall and 19-14 in home games. The Braves have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .426.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Pirates aim to stop road losing streak, face the Cardinals

LINE: Cardinals -191, Pirates +162; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates hit the road against the St. Louis Cardinals looking to break a four-game road skid. St. Louis has an 18-12 record in home games and a 34-27 record overall. The Cardinals have an 11-3 record in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
88K+
Followers
112K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy