‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Heading Back to Theaters as the ‘More Fun Stuff Version’

By Natalie Oganesyan
 2 days ago
Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is coming back for another swing around town. An extended cut of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” dubbed the “More Fun Stuff Version” is heading to theaters in the US and Canada beginning Sept. 2. The announcement was made on various social...

